... Exelixis Cuts Research Jobs

Genomics-based drug discovery firm Exelixis will eliminate 62 positions, mostly in research, as part of a restructuring intended to advance drug candidates through clinical development. The cuts, about 11% of Exelixis' workforce, will save at least $10 million annually starting in 2005, according to the firm. "Exelixis has successfully evolved from a research-focused to a product-focused company," CEO George A. Scangos says. The company filed its fourth Investigational New Drug Application with FDA last week.
