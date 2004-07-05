Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fluorotelomers to the Test

Unable to strike deal with industry, EPA to study degradation of chemicals

by Cheryl Hogue
July 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA will conduct tests to determine how fluorinated compounds used as coatings break down to form perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). This compound, increasingly found in people and wildlife, worries regulators because it causes developmental problems in laboratory rats.

Though PFOA is used in making DuPont’s Teflon, the accumulation of the chemical in the environment is thought to stem mainly from the degradation of telomers (C&EN, June 14, page 44). These short-chain fluorinated alcohols built up from tetrafluoroethylene are used as coatings on carpets, textiles, and paper.

For more than a year, EPA has negotiated with telomer makers Asahi Glass, Clariant, Daikin America, and DuPont to perform degradation studies on 13 of their products. But the companies and EPA haven’t been able to agree on the number of tests or which chemicals should be studied.
“Industry continues to drag its feet on key studies that will tell EPA what products expose people to the greatest amount of PFOA,” says Timothy J. Kropp, senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group.

In late June, agency officials announced that EPA itself would perform the degradation studies, which are expected to take a year to complete. The agency hopes to determine whether PFOA comes from the breakdown of telomers’ carbon chains or from impurities in telomer products.

EPA is continuing negotiations with telomer companies, says a staff member in EPA’s Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics. The agency ideally wants industry to provide a replicate set of the degradation data, she adds.

Meanwhile, EPA is completing its risk assessment of PFOA. This document, which will guide the agency in any regulation of the chemical, will undergo peer review by EPA’s Science Advisory Board later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA orders toxicity tests on PFAS used in GenX
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For the first time, US EPA orders testing of a PFAS chemical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group urges EPA to request toxicity data earlier

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE