Lubrizol Sets Post-noveon Buy Layoffs...

Lubrizol will cut about 95 positions related to its recently completed acquisition of Noveon. The layoffs, primarily technical and commercial jobs at Lubrizol's Wickliffe, Ohio, headquarters, are expected to save $16 million pretax, more than a third of the $40 million in acquisition-related savings the firm is targeting over three years. Some of the cuts reflect a decision to reduce activities in the field of fluid technologies for advanced systems, CEO James L. Hambrick says.
