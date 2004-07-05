Matheson Buying Messer Gas Assets

The Matheson Tri-Gas subsidiary of Nippon Sanso has agreed to buy the U.S. assets that Air Liquide is required to divest to win approval for its acquisition of Messer Griesheim. Matheson is paying $155 million for the assets, which represent about $60 million in annual sales. Nippon Sanso CEO Hiroshi Taguchi says the acquisition will strengthen Matheson's position in the southern and western U.S. Air Liquide must also find a buyer for certain German assets to fulfill its agreement with European regulatory authorities (C&EN, June 21, page 19).
