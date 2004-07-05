Merck Expands Alnylam Pact

Merck is launching a second collaboration with RNAi technology developer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Merck called its initial alliance with Alnylam, formed last September, one of the first big drug firm investments in a company developing RNAi, a recently discovered natural process by which cells inhibit the expression of disease-causing proteins. The new deal targets age-related macular degeneration and other ocular diseases. Merck's payments to Alnylam under this pact could total $19.5 million.
