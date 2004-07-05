Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mustard Agent Leak under Investigation

by LOIS EMBER
July 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In 60 years, no leaking mustard agent had ever been detected at the Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) storage area in Maryland. That changed when an alarm sounded recently in an igloo holding ton-sized containers of the chemical warfare agent awaiting disposal via neutralization.

The trace amount (7.68 mg/m3) of mustard vapor detected by the alarm was confirmed using mini Chemical Agent Monitors that were inserted into the storage igloo, says Jeff Lindblad, spokesman for the Army Chemical Materials Agency. No liquid agent was found.

“Whatever leaked has not escaped from the storage building,” APG spokesman George Mercer says. He adds, “Since the original detection, no additional vapor has been detected inside the structure.” The storage igloo is located within the Edgewood Area of APG and a few hundred yards from the building where agent neutralization actually takes place.

No workers were exposed to the blister agent. After temporarily relocating workers at the neutralization facility, destruction of the agent resumed.

Since April 2003, Lindblad says just over 294 tons of mustard agent has been destroyed. Complete destruction of the Aberdeen stockpile is projected to be achieved this December at a cost of more than $850 million.

Mustard agent is corrosive, and pinpoint holes could have been created in the thick-walled carbon steel containers. As Edgewood Chemical Activity Civilian Executive Mary Jo Civis explains, “There have been instances at other stockpile sites where a very small amount of vapor has leaked from a container, then sealed itself and stopped leaking.” APG officials are still trying to locate the leak.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Arms Effluent Destroyed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Half Of Syria's Chemical Arsenal Has Left The Country
Army Destroys German WWII Chemical Weapons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE