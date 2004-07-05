Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

New ACS Journal Editor Selected

George Schatz becomes editor of the Journal of Physical Chemistry

by SARA DRAKE
July 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Schatz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Mitch Jacoby
Credit: Photo by Mitch Jacoby

George C. Schatz, chemistry professor at Northwestern University, will assume the role of editor-in-chief of the Journal of Physical Chemistry beginning in January 2005.

Schatz succeeds Mostafa El-Sayed, professor of chemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, who served as editor for nearly 24 years. “I am delighted that he has accepted the position,” El-Sayed says. “I think George Schatz will make an excellent editor-in-chief.”

Schatz worked as a senior editor at the journal for more than 10 years and has gained the experience necessary to run the journal, El-Sayed says. “He knows where the Journal of Physical Chemistry is at and where it should go, and he is the best person to move the journal to the next level up.”

For the most part, the journal has been running extremely well, Schatz says, but there are a few things he’d like to improve. “The number one priority is to make sure that we are handling papers efficiently,” he notes. He is particularly interested in speeding up the handling time for manuscripts in the Letters section, which is devoted to short, timely papers.

Schatz also would like to form a lasting relationship with the physical chemistry community. “I’ll be sending out a letter to the community, both by e-mail and in the January edition of the journal, asking for suggestions and ideas,” he says. He also wants to attend American Chemical Society meetings regularly. “My plan is to try to be pretty visible in the community so that people will know they can contact me and give me suggestions.”

According to Schatz, quality is extremely important for the journal. “We want to make the Journal of Physical Chemistry the premier journal for the field of physical chemistry,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shelley D. Minteer named editor in chief of ACS Au journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sara E. Skrabalak named editor in chief of Chemistry of Materials and ACS Materials Letters
ACS Combinatorial Science to close in December

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE