Nalco Forms Japan Venture

Nalco has formed a joint venture with Japanese partner Katayama Chemical to provide water treatment, process improvement services, chemicals, and equipment to Japanese customers. The venture, which the partners say will be the second largest water treatment firm in Japan, has headquarters in Tokyo and expects to have annual revenues of $90 million. Katayama had 2003 sales of $74 million from the sale of water and seawater treatment services to industrial customers.
