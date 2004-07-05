Polyone to Sell Elastomers Unit

PolyOne has agreed to sell its elastomers and performance additives business to an investor group led by Lion Chemical Capital LLC and ACI Capital for about $120 million. The business, with annual sales of about $350 million, operates five facilities in the U.S. and one each in Mexico and the U.K. It plans to open a rubber compounding facility near Shanghai later this year. The business is the first to be sold of three that PolyOne put on the block last October. The others are specialty vinyl resins and calendared films.
