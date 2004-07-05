Prices Still on the Rise

U .S. chemical prices continued to climb in May, according to data from the Labor Department, marking the sixth straight month-to-month increase. The producer price index for chemicals and allied products was 170.5 (1982 = 100) in May, up 0.5% from April. The May 2004 index was 5.2% ahead of May of last year. Industrial chemicals did even better, increasing 0.7% from April and 9.7% from May 2003 to an index of 154.3.
