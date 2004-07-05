SQM Slates Iodine Boost

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is launching a series of expansions aimed at increasing capacity for iodine and the fertilizer potassium nitrate. The firm, the world's largest iodine producer, says the first stage of the program will cost $145 million over the next three years and increase capacity for the two products by about 30% each. SQM coproduces iodine and potassium nitrate at a number of mining sites in Chile. The firm is 20% owned by Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan.
