SRI lands R&D Contracts

SRI International has been awarded two contracts by the National Cancer Institute to evaluate preclinical safety and pharmacology of potential cancer drugs and cancer prevention agents. Under one contract, funded at about $5 million from 2004 to 2009, SRI will test chemopreventative agents—drugs used in preventing the formation of cancer in at-risk populations rather than treating patients who already have the disease. The other contract, funded at about $7 million from 2004 to 2011, will focus on new cancer and chemotherapy drugs.
