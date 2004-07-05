More Graduates Enrolling in Science and Engineering

The number of graduate students enrolled in science and engineering programs at U.S. colleges and universities hit an all-time high of 455,355 in 2002, according to an NSF report released in June. The report includes breakdowns of the science and engineering enrollment data by discipline, sex, ethnicity, and citizenship. For example, the data show that the number of chemistry graduate students in 2002 increased 3.7% from 2001 to 19,046, while the number of chemical engineering graduate students increased 7.2% to 7,414. Growth was also found in the number of women and the number of underrepresented minorities enrolled in science and engineering fields. The data for 2002--the first enrollment data collected since Sept. 11, 2001--also indicate a decrease in the number of full-time, first-time foreign students enrolled in most science and engineering fields. The seven-page report, which uses data from the Survey of Graduate Students & Postdoctorates in Science & Engineering, can be viewed at http://www.nsf.gov/sbe/srs/infbrief/nsf04326/start.htm.
