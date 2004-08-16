[+]Enlarge Credit: PEORIA AREA CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The 36th Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM 2004), hosted by the Illinois Heartland Section, will be held at the Hotel Père Marquette, Peoria, Ill., from Sunday, Oct. 17, through Wednesday, Oct. 20. The theme for this year's meeting is "Formulate Your Future," and the meeting will include joint sessions with the North Central Section of the American Oil Chemists' Society (AOCS).

For a complete program listing, visit the 2004 GLRM meeting website at http://membership.acs.org/g/glrm04. The website features current programming, special event descriptions, registration links, and details on housing and travel.

TECHNICAL PROGRAMMING

Technical sessions begin Sunday, Oct. 17, following opening ceremonies. This year, the Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry has partnered with AOCS to organize programs about the chemistry of food, fats, oils, cereals, and agricultural materials. Topics to be covered include cereal chemistry, mycotoxins, proteins and coproducts utilization, natural products and phytochemicals, measuring and reducing lipid oxidation in food systems, food safety, advances in new crops research, applications of edible oils, biodiesel, and oleochemistry.

Four sessions on entrepreneurship will address issues surrounding technology transfer and commercialization. Keynote speakers will include Ed Williams, CEO of Firefly Energy, and Sumita B. Mitra of 3M, winner of the 2004 Great Lakes Region Industrial Innovation Award.

The meeting will also feature sessions on carbohydrate chemistry. Speakers will discuss the latest techniques and methods to elucidate carbohydrate structures, including aspects of glycoscience, proteins, molecular modeling, and force-field development.

Several sessions on biochemistry will focus on enzyme mechanisms and kinetics, proteomics and biological mass spectrometry, and the production of fuels and products through microbial fermentation.

A one-day symposium titled "Preparation, Characterization & Application of Nanomaterials" will bring together scientists working in the area of nanomaterials to present their most recent work on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The meeting will also feature a variety of sessions on the synthetic aspects, methodology, and applications of organic chemistry. Nine sessions are scheduled throughout the meeting, including presentations on synthetic methodology, solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance, metal-mediated reactions, heterocycles and aromatics, organophosphorous chemistry, and an overview of physical organic chemistry.

On Wednesday morning, "The Many Facets (& Vertices) of Polyoxometalate Chemistry" will open with a keynote address on the most recent research in this area of chemistry by Walter Klemperer, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

CHEMISTRY EDUCATION

Five symposia will bring educators together to address innovations in chemical education and instructional technology. A professional development workshop will be held to familiarize elementary school teachers with the National Science Education Content Standards as well as a poster session devoted to undergraduate research.

"The Future of Chemical Education in the Great Lakes Region" symposium features university and college department heads who will address current trends in distance learning, use of technology, and the role of the chemical sciences in modern society. "Fundamental Research in Chemistry Education" will present data from research on students in the chemistry classroom or laboratory in all areas of chemistry education. "Course Curriculum & Laboratory Improvements" examines the challenges associated with innovative societal, environmental, and technological changes to improve student learning. "Innovative Classroom & After-School Activities" is a forum for instructors and teachers to share novel educational activities developed for use in the classroom or an after-school setting and examine how these activities reinforce the core curricula, enhance student learning, hold students' attention, and stimulate their desire to learn. "Web-Enhanced Learning & Course Management Systems" examines the opportunities and challenges associated with using the Internet as a whole as a teaching tool, or within a specific course management system such as Blackboard or WebCT.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GLRM 2004 will open on Sunday at 11 AM with the unveiling of the Peoria Section's new name as the Illinois Heartland Section and will feature cooperative activities from ACS, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), and AOCS.

On Sunday evening, the awards banquet will be held on the Spirit of Peoria, a historic paddle wheel boat. The banquet will include a gourmet dinner with wine, a scenic cruise on the Illinois River, and the award presentations. The Great Lakes Regional Industrial Innovation Award will be presented to Mitra for her invention of the 3M ESPE Filtek Supreme Universal Restorative, a revolutionary dental restorative material based on nanotechnology. Winners of the 2004 Great Lakes Regional High School Chemistry Teacher of the Year, National Center of Agricultural Utilization Research Next Generation, and Illinois Heartland Section Lifetime Achievement and Chemist of the Year Awards will also be honored.

A series of workshops will be offered. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the day before the meeting opens, Procter & Gamble will present a short course for undergraduates titled "Professional Analytical Chemists in Industry" at Bradley University's department of chemistry and biochemistry. Registration must be completed and sent to Bob Gayhart at rbg@bradley.edu no later than Sept. 10.

On Monday morning, all registered participants are invited to a continental breakfast and conversation with ACS District Directors Judith L. Benham and Diane Grob Schmidt, ACS President Charles P. Casey, and other ACS governance members. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed, and GLRM 2004 attendees will have a chance to voice any ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS and their district.

GLRM will present a series of workshops for educators that will offer continuing education units and continuing professional development units to participants. These include "Inquiry Matters," a professional development workshop designed to help elementary school teachers become more familiar with the National Science Education Content Standards by integrating hands-on learning into their classrooms across the curriculum. "Hazardous Material Management" addresses the fundamentals of hazardous materials handling in the laboratory and pilot-plant scale in order to prevent exposures and environmental mishaps. "Laboratory Safety Management in Academia" teaches how to perform quick, ongoing assessments of your laboratory safety program and how to create a safe and healthy work environment for students.

On Tuesday evening, former ACS board member James P. Shoffner will facilitate a discussion on diversity and workforce development as it relates to the chemical sciences and the emerging "knowledge economy"; an emphasis on biotechnology and the training of future workers for technical jobs rather than service jobs is one example. This event will be open to the public.

The Central Illinois Women of Science Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Carnegie's Restaurant of the Hotel Père Marquette.

CAREER RESOURCE CENTER

On Monday morning, the ACS Career Resource Center will offer the following workshops: Targeting the Job Market, Interviewing Skills, and Résumé Preparation. Résumé reviews will take place from 1 to 4:30 PM. Employers will be conducting on-site interviews. Sign-up for résumé reviews and interviews will begin on Sunday, concurrent with the regional meeting registration. For more information, call the ACS Office of Career Services at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6076.

The Regional Employment Clearing House (RECH), which is open to ACS members and national and student affiliates, provides a venue to meet and discuss job opportunities with employers. All participants must sign up for RECH as well as register for the meeting. RECH will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Employers who are interested in recruiting on-site or posting positions in absentia may obtain registration and fee information from the Career Services home page at http://chemistry.org/careers, or call (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209.

EXPOSITION

The exposition will be open from Sunday at noon through Tuesday evening. Vendors wishing to participate can contact exhibitions cochairs Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman at dombrink@ncaur.usda.gov or (309) 681-6254 or Kelly Skinner at skinnerk@ncaur.usda.gov or (309) 681-6376. Graduate schools will also exhibit. Registered participants are invited to visit the vendors and collect stamps in the Exposition Bingo to win a chance for prizes.

LODGING

GLRM 2004 has reserved a block of rooms at the Hotel Père Marquette in Peoria at a special rate of $93 per night. The deadline for this special rate is Sept. 19. Call the hotel at (800) 447-1676 and ask for the American Chemical Society GLRM 2004 rate.

Make your reservations now, and you will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a free three-night stay in the Hotel Père Marquette (a $300 value) during GLRM 2004.

REGISTRATION

Advance registration is available online through the ACS Regional Meetings website (http://chemistry.org/meetings/regional) or the GLRM 2004 website (http://membership.acs.org/g/glrm04). Attendees are urged to register by Sept. 29 to take advantage of early registration discounts. On-site registration will be open Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday from 7 AM to 7 PM, Tuesday from 7:30 AM to 7 PM, and Wednesday from 7:30 AM to 3 PM.

Parking is available for all hotel guests in the hotel parking deck. Additional parking information can be found at the meeting website and throughout the city for attendees who are commuting. Please note that I-74 through Peoria is undergoing a major upgrade; check http://www.upgrade74.com for current information, or contact Ben Lowery at loweryb@ncaur.usda.gov.

GLRM 2004 AT A GLANCE

Dates: Oct. 17–20

GETTING THERE

ACS has secured discounted rates for five days before and after each meeting.Air: Delta (800) 241-6760, File No. 202142A; United (800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM; US Airways (877) 874-7687, Gold File No. 97692959. All of these airlines offer 5% off the lowest applicable published domestic fares and 10% off unrestricted coach fares, with no Saturday night stay required. United offers an additional 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance.Ground: Contact Avis (800) 331-1600, ID Code B120799 or Hertz (800) 654-2240, ID Code CV No. 02UZ0004.

SPECIAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

9:00 AM–4:00 PM--Professional Analytical Chemists in Industry Short Course for Undergraduates

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

9:00 AM–6:00 PM--Registration

11:00 AM–1:00 PM--Opening Ceremony & Welcome Reception

Noon–4:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition

2:00–4:00 PM--Bradley University Tour

5:50–9:00 PM--Riverboat Cruise on the Illinois River & Awards Banquet

MONDAY, OCT. 18

7:00 AM–7:00 PM--Registration

7:30–8:30 AM--Director's Breakfast

8:00 AM–Noon--K–8 Teacher Workshop--Inquiry Matters

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--Regional Employment Clearing House (RECH)

9:00 AM–Noon--ACS Career Resource Center Workshops

9:00 AM–4:00 PM--Hazardous Material Management Workshop

10:00 AM–3:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition

1:00–4:00 PM--Laboratory Safety Management in Academia Workshop

1:00–2:00 PM--Student Affiliate Ice Cream Social

2:00–5:00 PM--Student Affiliate Presentations

6:00–9:00 PM--Welcoming Reception, Poster Session & Vendor Exhibition

9:00 PM--YCC–Student Affiliate

Networking

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

7:30 AM–7:00 PM--Registration

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--Regional Employment Clearing House (RECH)

10:00 AM–3:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition

Noon–1:30 PM--Central Illinois Women of Science Luncheon (WCC)

1:00–4:00 PM--Caterpillar (CAT) Plant Tour

1:00–4:00 PM--National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research Tour

6:00–7:30 PM--Reception, Poster Session & Vendor Exhibition

7:30–9:00 PM--Workforce Development

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

7:30 AM–3:00 PM--Registration

Noon–2:00 PM--Steering Committee Meeting6:00–10:00 PM--Volunteer Appreciation Dinner (Illinois Heartland Chemist of the Year)

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

1:30–5:00 PMAGFD/AOCS: Cereal Chemistry (Jeff Byars)AGFD/AOCS: Mycotoxins (Daren Brown)AGFD: Renewability through Bioenergy & Bioproducts (Chris Skory)BIOCHEM: Enzyme Mechanisms & Kinetics (Marjorie Jones)Entrepreneurship: Power of Partnerships (Vicki Finkenstadt) I&EC: Refrigerants & Lubricants (Bill Finkenstadt)ORG: Synthetic Methodology(Ram Mohan)Panel Discussion: Diversity in the Chemical Sciences (Shawn Hitchcock) PHYS: General Papers (Chris Bardeen)

MONDAY, OCT. 18

8:30 AM–NOON

AGFD/AOCS: Proteins & Coproducts Utilization (Mila Hojilla-Evangelista)

BIOCHEM: General Papers I (Marjorie Jones)

Entrepreneurship: Intellectual Property (Vicki Finkenstadt)

ORG: Organophosphorus (Diana Cermak)

ORG: Solid-State NMR I (A. Ramoorthy)

TECH: Issues for Professional Staff (Cathy Hinkfuss)

1:30–5:00 PM

AGFD/AOCS: Natural Products & Phytochemicals (Mark Berhow)

ANYL: Surface Processes in the Environment (Franz Geiger)

BIOCHEM: Proteomics & Biological Mass Spectrometry (David Bernlohr)

Entrepreneurship: Commercialization of Chemical Technology (Edward Flint)

ORG: Physical Organic (Kurt Field)

ORG: Solid-State NMR II (A. Ramoorthy)

TECHNICAL POSTER SESSION

6:00–9:00 PM

Chemical Technicians

Diversity Issues in the Chemical Sciences (Shawn Hitchcock)

General Posters (Mary Crawford & Kendra Brandon)

Student Affiliate & Undergraduate Research (David Aggens & Wayne Bosma)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:30 AM–NOON

AGFD/AOCS: Measuring & Reducing Lipid Oxidation in Food Systems (Bill Artz)

AGFD/AOCS: Food Safety (Sara Risch)

CARB: Structure & Function I (Greg Cote)

CHED: Course Curriculum/Laboratory Improvements & Fundamental Research in Chemistry Education (Paul Charlesworth)

Entrepreneurship: Emerging Technology (Edward Flint)

HIST: History of the Chemical Sciences (Bob Gayhart)

NANO: Preparation, Characterization & Application of Nanomaterials I (Steve Buckner)

ORG: Metal-Mediated Reactions, Heterocycles & Aromatics (Shelley Blunt)1:30–5:00 PM

AGFD/AOCS: Advances in New Crops Research (Win Phippin)

AGFD/AOCS: Edible Applications of Edible Oils (Gary List)

AGFD/GREEN/AOCS: Biodiesel (Gary Knothe)

CARB: Structure & Function II (Greg Cote)CHAS: Good Manufacturing Practices (Jon Bacon)

CHED: Future of Chemical Education in the Great Lakes Region(Vicki Finkenstadt)

INOR: General Papers (Dean Duncan)

NANO: Preparation, Characterization & Application of Nanomaterials II (Steve Buckner)

ORG: Metal-Mediated Reactions, Heterocycles & Aromatics (Shelley Blunt)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

8:30 AM–NOON

AGFD/AOCS: Oleochemistry (Jim Kenar)

CARB: Molecular Modeling(Frank Momany)CHAS: General Papers I(Joneen McElligott)

CHED: Innovative Classroom & After-school Activities & Web-Enhanced Learning & Course Management Systems (Paul Charlesworth)

GREEN: Biocatalysis (Dave Compton)

INOR: The Many Facets (& Vertices) of Polyoxometalate Chemistry (Becky Roesner)

MED: Medicinal Chemistry & Technology (Jim Ausfahl)ORG: General Papers I (Karen Bartelt)

POLY: Polymers & Polymeric Materials I (Sevim Erhan)

1:30–5:00 PM

ANYL: General Analytical Papers (Steve Winkerman)

AGFD: General Papers CHAS: General Papers II (Joneen McElligott)

INOR: f-Element Chemistry(Greg Ferrence)

ORG: General Papers II (Karen Bartelt)

ORG: Natural Products