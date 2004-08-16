Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Carb Two-step

It's not a new dance, but rather a better route to simple sugars

by Stu Borman
August 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

ORGANIC SYNTHESIS

A newly developed technique saves many steps formerly required in the chemical synthesis of simple sugars. The versatile approach provides an efficient route to carbohydrate building blocks that can be further elaborated and combined into a range of oligosaccharide structures.

Hexose sugars like galactose, glucose, and mannose play crucial roles in living organisms. But they each have multiple hydroxyl groups that are hard to distinguish chemically. Therefore, functionalizing them at specific positions generally requires eight to 14 reactions, including several protection and deprotection steps.

Alan B. Northrup and professor David W. C. MacMillan of Caltech have now devised a technique that requires only two steps [Science, published online Aug. 13, http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1101710]. The first step, developed earlier, is a proline-catalyzed aldol addition of two -oxyaldehydes [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 43, 2152 (2004); C&EN, April 12, page 34]. The second is a "tandem Mukaiyama" aldol addition and cyclization in which a third -oxyaldehyde is added and the product cyclized.

With this approach, the starting materials can be derivatized prior to the synthesis, making protection and deprotection unnecessary. Since the method can yield both natural and nonnatural carbohydrates, medicinal chemists could use it "to rapidly study structure-activity relationships of important carbohydrate-containing medicinal agents," MacMillan says.

Simple sugars have been constructed before with enzymes, but the new chemical method offers greater synthetic flexibility, says Samuel J. Danishefsky of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York City. "It's really impressive," he says.

Benjamin List of Max Planck Institute for Coal Research, Mülheim, Germany, says that related aldol reactions have been developed by his group and others, but Northrup and MacMillan "have clearly taken this chemistry to the next level. This will likely be the shortest and most practical way to synthesize many differentially protected monosaccharides."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ligand spiral activates elusive γ C-H bond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methylation Approach Aids Cyclosporine A Synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Approach To A Classic Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE