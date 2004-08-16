Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Coral's Symbiotic Bacteria Fluoresce, Fix Nitrogen

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © SCIENCE
Credit: © SCIENCE

BIOSYSTEMS

The fluorescent orange color of this Caribbean Great Star Coral comes from symbiotic bacteria that live inside the sea creature. Michael Lesser, a zoology research professor at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, and colleagues have discovered that these cyanobacteria, which produce the fluorescent compound phycoerythrin, also play a vital role in fixing nitrogen for the coral's use [Science, 305, 997 (2004)].

Coral harbors numerous symbiotic organisms. For example, dinoflagellate algae live in the coral's gastrodermal cells, supplying the animal with carbohydrates. Scientists have known that bacteria exist inside some coral species, but their functions have been largely unknown. Cyanobacteria fix nitrogen on coral reefs and so have been thought to do the same inside living coral.

Now, Lesser's group shows that is indeed the case. The bacteria express nitrogenase, which converts the seawater's N2, which the coral can't use, into organic forms that it can use.

The group also made clear the source of the Great Star's daytime orange glow. They note that the fluorescence spectrum of phycoerythrin is similar to that of proteins responsible for much of the fluorescence seen in different coral species.

In addition to its symbiosis with the coral, the cyanobacteria also may have a relationship with the dinoflagellates, the latter supplying the bacteria with glycerol, for example.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first fireflies glowed green
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glowing mushrooms’ mechanism unmasked
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First naturally fluorescing frog found in Argentina

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE