The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

DOE Funds Energy Efficiency Programs

August 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 33
The Department of Energy is providing more than $16.3 million for 162 energy efficiency projects in 43 states and the District of Columbia. The state projects are expected to be used to improve energy efficiency of schools and other buildings, promote energy-efficient industrial technologies, and support the increased use of renewable energy sources. "These important projects will greatly help in achieving the energy efficiency goals our Administration has set," Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham said in announcing the awards. The largest component of the funding, $5.4 million, will go to clean cities projects, which support development of alternative fuels and vehicles to use them. There is also nearly $2 million in projects to assist energy-intensive industries in improving efficiency and workforce training programs to educate employees on energy efficiency and productivity. Among the other projects are seven to develop combined heat and power applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

