Natural Gas Prices Impact Mercury Rule

EPA will work to ensure that its upcoming rule to control mercury emissions from power plants does not escalate the price of natural gas, according to agency Administrator Michael O. Leavitt. On Aug. 10, Leavitt laid out the principles that are guiding EPA as it crafts a final Clean Air Act rule on mercury. The first guiding principle is to protect children and pregnant women from the risks of eating mercury-contaminated fish. Among the other principles is consideration of how to maintain U.S. economic competitiveness. This includes ensuring that "the rule does not contribute to unacceptable increases in natural gas prices," which would adversely affect manufacturing, according to Leavitt. The price of natural gas is a key issue for the chemical industry, which relies on natural gas as a raw material. EPA is expected to issue the final rule on mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants by March 15, 2005.
