Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Natural Gas Prices Impact Mercury Rule

August 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA will work to ensure that its upcoming rule to control mercury emissions from power plants does not escalate the price of natural gas, according to agency Administrator Michael O. Leavitt. On Aug. 10, Leavitt laid out the principles that are guiding EPA as it crafts a final Clean Air Act rule on mercury. The first guiding principle is to protect children and pregnant women from the risks of eating mercury-contaminated fish. Among the other principles is consideration of how to maintain U.S. economic competitiveness. This includes ensuring that "the rule does not contribute to unacceptable increases in natural gas prices," which would adversely affect manufacturing, according to Leavitt. The price of natural gas is a key issue for the chemical industry, which relies on natural gas as a raw material. EPA is expected to issue the final rule on mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants by March 15, 2005.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE