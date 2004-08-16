Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

States' Rules Raise Data Quality Query

August 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Center for Progressive Regulation is asking the White House to issue guidance barring the application of the federal Information Quality Act to states' regulations. The center's request comes in response to a petition to EPA under that law by the National Paint & Coatings Association. NPCA, joined by Sherwin-Williams, asked EPA in June to reject plans by some northeastern and mid-Atlantic states for meeting national air quality standards for ozone. As part of their plans, which must get EPA approval, five states are adopting a rule severely limiting the amount of volatile organic compounds, which are precursors to ozone, in paints and coatings. Among the many background documents for the rule, which was drawn up jointly by the 13 northeastern and mid-Atlantic states, is a survey from the 1990s that NPCA says contains erroneous data. NPCA contends that any state ozone plan that includes this rule would violate the information quality law and should not be approved by EPA. The Center for Progressive Regulation is asking EPA to reject the NPCA petition and any others alleging data errors in state rule-making and wants the White House to instruct other agencies to do the same.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Would Block Clean Water Rule
EPA Science Advisers Urge Tighter Limit On Ozone
Tighter Standard For Fine Particles Upheld

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE