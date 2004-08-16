States' Rules Raise Data Quality Query

The Center for Progressive Regulation is asking the White House to issue guidance barring the application of the federal Information Quality Act to states' regulations. The center's request comes in response to a petition to EPA under that law by the National Paint & Coatings Association. NPCA, joined by Sherwin-Williams, asked EPA in June to reject plans by some northeastern and mid-Atlantic states for meeting national air quality standards for ozone. As part of their plans, which must get EPA approval, five states are adopting a rule severely limiting the amount of volatile organic compounds, which are precursors to ozone, in paints and coatings. Among the many background documents for the rule, which was drawn up jointly by the 13 northeastern and mid-Atlantic states, is a survey from the 1990s that NPCA says contains erroneous data. NPCA contends that any state ozone plan that includes this rule would violate the information quality law and should not be approved by EPA. The Center for Progressive Regulation is asking EPA to reject the NPCA petition and any others alleging data errors in state rule-making and wants the White House to instruct other agencies to do the same.