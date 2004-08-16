Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Terra Buying Misschem

Deal will strengthen fertilizer maker in several nitrogen derivatives

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In a deal combining fertilizer producers, Terra Industries has agreed to buy the bankrupt Mississippi Chemical for roughly $270 million.

Terra will offer about $110 million of its stock as well as make cash payments and assume debt totaling $160 million. The deal must be approved by federal bankruptcy court and other regulators.

Included in the transaction will be MissChem's 50% interest in Point Lisas Nitrogen, a joint venture with Koch Industries in Trinidad that has capacity to make 715,000 tons per year of ammonia from low-cost natural gas. MissChem also makes nitrogen products in Yazoo City, Miss., and Donaldsonville, La., and has terminal assets in Houston and Donaldsonville.

"Expanding our nitrogen manufacturing capabilities and diversifying our natural gas sources have been two important Terra objectives," Terra CEO Michael L. Bennett says. MissChem's phosphate fertilizer business will be separated from its nitrogen operations and sold off separately or transferred to its bondholders. Successful separation of the business is one of the conditions for Terra's acquisition of MissChem.

In the fiscal year ending on June 30, MissChem posted $337 million in sales, not including the $64 million in sales generated by its half of the partnership in Trinidad.

Ken Nyiri, a nitrogen fertilizer analyst for British Sulphur Consultants, says the deal will strengthen Terra's leading 36% share of the 12 million-ton-per-year U.S. market for urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer solutions. The deal will bring Terra into ammonium nitrate in the U.S., giving it MissChem's 41% share of the 2.2 million-ton fertilizer-grade market. In ammonia, the deal will give Terra the leading 23% share of a 14.5 million-ton market.

Nyiri says the purchase is positive in that it will consolidate a market that faces high feedstock costs and plant closures. Tough times in the U.S. agricultural sector and volatile natural gas prices drove MissChem to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in May 2003.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Yara will buy Brazilian fertilizer plant
Eastman Will Buy Amines Maker Taminco
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CF Finally Wins Terra

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE