ACS 2005 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2005. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2005. With the exception of the ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry and the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 15, 2005, in conjunction with the 229th ACS national meeting in San Diego.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by Accelrys, Peter Willett, University of Sheffield, U.K.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals, in memory of Joseph J. Breen, Akkihebbal R. Ravishankara, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and University of Colorado, Boulder

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by Corporation Associates, Joseph M. DeSimone, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry sponsored by SQM S.A., Robert M. Moriarty, University of Illinois, Chicago

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Honeywell, Shlomo Rozen, Tel Aviv University, Israel

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Chi-Huey Wong, Scripps Research Institute

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Thomas G. Spiro, Princeton University

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Jeannette E. Brown, Hillsborough, N.J., for work done at New Jersey Institute of Technology and Merck Research Laboratories, Rahway, N.J.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Geraldine L. Richmond, University of Oregon

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation, Phoebe K. Dea, Occidental College, Los Angeles

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by Corporation Associates, S. Randall Holmes-Farley, Genzyme Drug Discovery & Development, Waltham, Mass., and W. Harry Mandeville, Peptimmune, Cambridge, Mass., for work done at Genzyme Drug Discovery & Development, Waltham, Mass.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by the ACS General Endowment Fund, Janan M. Hayes, Merced College, Merced, Calif.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Joel M. Harris, University of Utah

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Craig J. Hawker, IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, Calif.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, Patrick J. F. Sandra, Ghent University, Belgium, and University of Stellenbosch, South Africa

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, A. Paul Alivisatos, University of California, Berkeley

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management, Edwin A. Chandross, Materials Chemistry LLC, for work done at Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies, Murray Hill, N.J.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, William J. Evans, University of California, Irvine

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Jack R. Norton, Columbia University

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Peidong Yang, University of California, Berkeley

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by DuPont, Louis E. Brus, Columbia University

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by IBM, Eric J. Heller, Harvard University

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry sponsored by Organic Reactions and Organic Syntheses, Jerrold Meinwald, Cornell University

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by Occidental Petroleum, Robert J. Hamers, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by Alfred Bader, Alan R. Fersht, Cambridge University and MRC Centre for Protein Engineering, U.K.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical, Cynthia A. Maryanoff, Cordis Corp., a Johnson & Johnson Co., Spring House, Pa.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Breslow Endowment, Peter B. Dervan, California Institute of Technology

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Gilbert Stork, Columbia University

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, Annis Hapkiewicz, Okemos High School, Okemos, Mich.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, K. C. Nicolaou, Scripps Research Institute and University of California, San Diego

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Donna G. Blackmond, Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, U.K.; Weston T. Borden, University of Washington, Seattle; Benjamin F. Cravatt, Scripps Research Institute; Huw M. L. Davies, State University of New York, Buffalo; Rustem F. Ismagilov, University of Chicago; Brent L. Iverson, University of Texas, Austin; Paul Knochel, Ludwig Maximilians University, Germany; Frederick D. Lewis, Northwestern University; Steven M. Weinreb, Pennsylvania State University; James D. Wuest, University of Montreal

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, David W. C. MacMillan, California Institute of Technology

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Philip P. Power, University of California, Davis

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by DuPont, Stephen R. Leone, University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Bruker Daltonics, Marvin L. Vestal, Applied Biosystems, Framingham, Mass.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Frances H. Arnold, California Institute of Technology

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, Robert L. Wolke, University of Pittsburgh, for work done at the Washington Post

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Satoshi ¯Omura, Kitasato Institute, Tokyo

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances sponsored by Schering-Plough Research Institute, Christopher A. Lipinski, Pfizer Global Research & Development, Groton New London Labs, Groton, Conn. (retired)

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering and ExxonMobil Chemical, James T. Hynes, University of Colorado, Boulder, and École Normale Supérieure, Paris

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, James P. Tam, Vanderbilt University and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Claude S. Hudson Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry sponsored by National Starch & Chemical, David R. Bundle, University of Alberta, Edmonton

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering and ExxonMobil Chemical, Mark E. Davis, California Institute of Technology

Nakanishi Prize sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Stephen J. Benkovic, Pennsylvania State University

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker, Christy L. Haynes (student), University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, for work done at Northwestern University; Richard P. Van Duyne (preceptor), Northwestern University

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Martin Saunders, Yale University

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment, Enrique Iglesia, University of California, Berkeley

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, Marye Anne Fox, University of California, San Diego

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Dow Chemical, James N. Spencer, Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pa.

Priestley Medal, George A. Olah, Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, University of Southern California

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Luciano G. Moretto, University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, D. Wayne Goodman, Texas A&M University

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by Rohm and Haas, Eizi Hirota, Graduate University for Advanced Studies, Japan