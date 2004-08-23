Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Much Natural Gas Wasted Each Year

August 23, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Credit: PHOTODISC

More than 100 billion m3 of natural gas, enough to meet the needs of Germany and France, is vented or flared each year, says a report by the Government Accountability Office (formerly the General Accounting Office) released on Aug. 16. The report notes that the price of natural gas in the U.S. has almost tripled since 1995, and the increase in price and demand has hurt U.S. chemical companies that depend on gas for fuel and feedstock. Most of the natural gas is flared in eight countries: Algeria, Angola, Indonesia, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia, and Venezuela. The U.S. produces about 24 billion m3 of natural gas annually and flares about 0.4% of that total. Along with wasting resources, flaring and venting also increases greenhouse gas emissions for methane (an estimated 4% of all methane emissions) and carbon dioxide (1%). The report adds that data gathering on flaring and venting is quite weak, and the Energy Information Administration relies mostly on voluntary reporting. GAO says the U.S. government and other nations could greatly reduce global flaring and venting. The report (GAO-04-809) is available at http://www.gao.gov.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE