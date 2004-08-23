Science Jobs Not Limited to College Grads

More than one-fifth of the 4.6 million people employed in science and engineering occupations hold less than a four-year degree as their highest level of education, according to data released by NSF's Division of Science Resources Statistics. The study, which uses data from the April 2003 Current Population Survey, reports that while almost half the positions in these occupations are filled with bachelor's degree holders, 5% hold only a high school diploma, and 17% hold only an associate's degree. The proportion of those with less than a four-year degree employed in science and engineering is similar for men and women, but does vary depending on race and ethnicity--ranging from 6% for Asians and Pacific Islanders to 37% for Hispanics. The report also contains a breakdown of the data by field, which indicates that fewer than 10% of people in both the life sciences and the physical science occupations hold less than a bachelor's degree. The report is available at http://www.nsf.gov/sbe/srs/infbrief/nsf04333.