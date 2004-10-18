Government & Policy Roundup

The Department of Justice reports that in fiscal 2004 it secured a record $4 billion in commitments from polluters to take corrective measures to improve the environment. Courts also imposed $181 million in civil penalties in environmental cases in 2004.
EPA has begun accepting nominations for the 2005 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. Nominations end Dec. 31. Details are available on the Web at http://www.epa.gov/greenchemistry/wanted.html.
The final M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent have been sent to the Anniston Chemical Agent Disposal Facility, in Alabama. The rockets were leaking and were sealed in special overpack containers for shipping. A total of 42,738 GB rockets have been shipped to the Anniston facility for destruction.
