Institute of Medicine Elects New Members

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 25, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 42
The Institute of Medicine, part of the National Academies, announced the election of 65 new members and five new foreign associate members. The additions bring the total IOM membership to 1,416 and the foreign associate membership to 76.

Of the newly elected members, four are American Chemical Society members. They are Frances H. Arnold, Dick & Barbara Dickinson Professor of Chemical Engineering & Biochemistry at California Institute of Technology; Fred E. Cohen, professor in the department of cellular and molecular pharmacology at the University of California, San Francisco; Cato T. Laurencin, Lillian T. Pratt Distinguished Professor and chairman of orthopedic surgery at the University of Virginia; and Rowena G. Matthews, G. Robert Greenberg Distinguished Professor of Biological Chemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Established in 1970 by the National Academy of Science, IOM is required by charter to select one-quarter of its membership from fields outside the health professions. Potential members are selected by current IOM members from candidates nominated for "their professional achievement and commitment to service."

