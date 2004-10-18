New Products

Chemicals and materials

PERSONAL CARE POLYMERS Olefin graft polymers consist of an amorphous functional-acrylic polymer section attached to a crystalline olefin backbone. The result is a more uniform film composition and better, more predictable performance when used in personal care products. Interpolymer Corp., http://www.interpolymer.com



ALUMINUM POWDER These aluminum pigments for powder coatings are completely encapsulated with a stabilized surface coating that provides chemical resistance. The powder is available in five particle size grades that enable a range of optical effects. Eckart America L.P., http://www.eckart.net



PEG-BASED POLYMERS Functionalized polyethylene glycol derivatives up to 2,000 daltons are available, including heterobifunctional thiol-, maleimido-, and biotin-derivatives for advanced precision conjugation applications. Fractionation eliminates variability, resulting in monodisperse (single-oligomer-resolution) products. Polypure AS, http://www.polypure.no



COLORABLE RUBBER This melt-processable rubber is sold in natural, translucent, and clear grades that can be easily tinted with colored concentrates. It provides the durability and performance of vulcanized rubber but is easily processed on standard thermoplastic equipment. Advanced Polymer Alloys, http://www.apainfo.com



Literature and services



LIQUID HANDLING Catalog features a full line of pipettors and pipetting equipment, including multichannel pipettors and an environmentally friendly pipette tip system. Also included are microplate readers, washers, and sealing films, along with cryogenic storage vials and accessories. Biohit, http://www.biohit.com



SPECTROSCOPY Comprehensive catalog features spectroscopy accessories, supplies, and consumables. A detailed index, color-coded format, and glossary make it easy to find items of interest. Each product page includes a picture, a description of benefits and applications, and ordering information. Thermo Electron, http://www.thermo.com



REMOTE VISUAL INSPECTION Full-color, eight-page brochure describes borescope, videoscope, and fiberscope product lines. A two-year warranty is offered on all products. Karl-Storz Industrial-America, http://www.karlstorzamerica.com



Instruments and labware

[+]Enlarge Credit: AGROBACTERIUM TRANSFORMATION [+]Enlarge Credit: SYNTHESIS SYSTEM

AGROBACTERIUM TRANSFORMATION Kit allows plant proteomics and genomics researchers to transform DNA into A. rhizogenes or A. tumefaciens in three basic steps using either freeze/thaw or electroporation methods. Optimized medium and agar are included. Qbiogene, http://www.qbiogene.com



SYNTHESIS SYSTEM Designed to perform subambient temperature chemistries, Discover Coolmate allows the safe use of highly reactive species. A jacketed low-temperature vessel prevents degradation of a product while microwave energy drives the reaction kinetically. CEM Corp., http://www.cem.com



MOUSE GENOME MICROARRAY Whole-genome oligonucleotide microarray includes more than 41,000 unique features representing all known mouse genes and related transcripts. It incorporates the most current data from public databases, as well as sequence information submitted by users. Agilent Technologies, http://www.agilent.com



INFRARED CAMERA This ideal first camera for novice users automates capture, analysis, and archiving of thermal images and data. It offers high-performance thermal sensitivity, visible and audible alarms, thumbnail image galleries, and text commenting. FLIR Americas Thermography Products, http://www.flirthermography.com



Plant materials and equipment

WATER PURIFICATION Elix systems provide up to several thousand liters per day of Type II analytical-grade water, suitable for general lab activities. Built-in quality monitoring ensures that product water is within specifications. Millipure Corp., http://www.millipure.com

AIR MONITORING System can detect, identify, and measure a wide range of compounds simultaneously, providing continuous, unattended, near-real-time detection. Each system includes a sealed 0.5-cm-1 resolution interferometer equipped with a choice of beamsplitter and detector. Midac Corp., http://www.midac.com



SAPPHIRE WINDOWS Custom-fabricated windows are unaffected by caustic fluids, abrasive articles, and temperatures up to 1,000 ºC. They are suitable for use as viewports in a wide range of instruments, including centrifuges, gas cells, machine tools, and high-vacuum systems. Meller Optics, http://www.melleroptics.com



CONDENSER Double-capacity plate condenser is designed to efficiently condense vapors under low-pressure, high-vacuum conditions in evaporation and distillation systems. It provides an alternative to shell-and-tube heat exchangers and barometric condensers. Alfa Laval, http://www.alfalaval.com

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock , who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.