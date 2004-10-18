Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

New Products

NEW AND NOTABLE IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

by Melissa Braddock
October 18, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Chemicals and materials

PERSONAL CARE POLYMERS Olefin graft polymers consist of an amorphous functional-acrylic polymer section attached to a crystalline olefin backbone. The result is a more uniform film composition and better, more predictable performance when used in personal care products. Interpolymer Corp., http://www.interpolymer.com

ALUMINUM POWDER These aluminum pigments for powder coatings are completely encapsulated with a stabilized surface coating that provides chemical resistance. The powder is available in five particle size grades that enable a range of optical effects. Eckart America L.P., http://www.eckart.net

PEG-BASED POLYMERS Functionalized polyethylene glycol derivatives up to 2,000 daltons are available, including heterobifunctional thiol-, maleimido-, and biotin-derivatives for advanced precision conjugation applications. Fractionation eliminates variability, resulting in monodisperse (single-oligomer-resolution) products. Polypure AS, http://www.polypure.no

COLORABLE RUBBER This melt-processable rubber is sold in natural, translucent, and clear grades that can be easily tinted with colored concentrates. It provides the durability and performance of vulcanized rubber but is easily processed on standard thermoplastic equipment. Advanced Polymer Alloys, http://www.apainfo.com

Literature and services

LIQUID HANDLING Catalog features a full line of pipettors and pipetting equipment, including multichannel pipettors and an environmentally friendly pipette tip system. Also included are microplate readers, washers, and sealing films, along with cryogenic storage vials and accessories. Biohit, http://www.biohit.com

SPECTROSCOPY Comprehensive catalog features spectroscopy accessories, supplies, and consumables. A detailed index, color-coded format, and glossary make it easy to find items of interest. Each product page includes a picture, a description of benefits and applications, and ordering information. Thermo Electron, http://www.thermo.com

REMOTE VISUAL INSPECTION Full-color, eight-page brochure describes borescope, videoscope, and fiberscope product lines. A two-year warranty is offered on all products. Karl-Storz Industrial-America, http://www.karlstorzamerica.com

Instruments and labware

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AGROBACTERIUM TRANSFORMATION
Credit: AGROBACTERIUM TRANSFORMATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SYNTHESIS SYSTEM
Credit: SYNTHESIS SYSTEM

AGROBACTERIUM TRANSFORMATION Kit allows plant proteomics and genomics researchers to transform DNA into A. rhizogenes or A. tumefaciens in three basic steps using either freeze/thaw or electroporation methods. Optimized medium and agar are included. Qbiogene, http://www.qbiogene.com

SYNTHESIS SYSTEM Designed to perform subambient temperature chemistries, Discover Coolmate allows the safe use of highly reactive species. A jacketed low-temperature vessel prevents degradation of a product while microwave energy drives the reaction kinetically. CEM Corp., http://www.cem.com

MOUSE GENOME MICROARRAY Whole-genome oligonucleotide microarray includes more than 41,000 unique features representing all known mouse genes and related transcripts. It incorporates the most current data from public databases, as well as sequence information submitted by users. Agilent Technologies, http://www.agilent.com

INFRARED CAMERA This ideal first camera for novice users automates capture, analysis, and archiving of thermal images and data. It offers high-performance thermal sensitivity, visible and audible alarms, thumbnail image galleries, and text commenting. FLIR Americas Thermography Products, http://www.flirthermography.com

Plant materials and equipment

WATER PURIFICATION Elix systems provide up to several thousand liters per day of Type II analytical-grade water, suitable for general lab activities. Built-in quality monitoring ensures that product water is within specifications. Millipure Corp., http://www.millipure.com

AIR MONITORING System can detect, identify, and measure a wide range of compounds simultaneously, providing continuous, unattended, near-real-time detection. Each system includes a sealed 0.5-cm-1 resolution interferometer equipped with a choice of beamsplitter and detector. Midac Corp., http://www.midac.com

SAPPHIRE WINDOWS Custom-fabricated windows are unaffected by caustic fluids, abrasive articles, and temperatures up to 1,000 ºC. They are suitable for use as viewports in a wide range of instruments, including centrifuges, gas cells, machine tools, and high-vacuum systems. Meller Optics, http://www.melleroptics.com

CONDENSER Double-capacity plate condenser is designed to efficiently condense vapors under low-pressure, high-vacuum conditions in evaporation and distillation systems. It provides an alternative to shell-and-tube heat exchangers and barometric condensers. Alfa Laval, http://www.alfalaval.com

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock , who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE