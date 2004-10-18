Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

OSHA Revises Hexavalent Chromium Standards

October 18, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

OSHA is proposing new regulations that lower the permissible exposure limits for workers exposed to hexavalent chromium and its compounds in construction, shipyards, and general industry. The regulations lower the exposure level from 52 mg of Cr(VI) per m3 of air, averaged over eight hours, to 1 mg per m3 of air. It includes measures for employee protection and record keeping. According to OSHA, hexavalent chromium compounds are widely used in the chemical industry in pigments, metal plating, and chemical synthesis as ingredients and catalysts. Health problems associated with exposure to these compounds include lung cancer, asthma, nasal septum ulcerations, skin ulcerations, and contact dermatitis. OSHA Administrator John Henshaw said in a statement, “The proposed rule is both economically and technologically feasible, and will substantially reduce the risk to workers.” The full proposal is published in the Oct. 4 issue of the Federal Register, page 95305, and the agency will accept public comments until Jan. 3, 2005.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE