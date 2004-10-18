Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Radioactive Waste to Be Left in Tanks

by Jeff Johnson
October 18, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Congress has given the Department of Energy the go-ahead to leave some high-level radioactive waste in huge underground tanks at contaminated former nuclear weapons sites in South Carolina and Idaho.

The provision, included in the defense authorization bill, redefines the radioactive tank sludge remaining after high-level radioactive liquid wastes are removed in those two states. The waste sludge need no longer be vitrified and buried in a repository, like high-level radioactive waste.

DOE pushed for the provision after losing a court case when it proposed covering the waste in grout and leaving it in the tanks to speed cleanups and lower costs. Although small in volume, the sludge is highly radioactive, say opponents voicing concerns about groundwater contamination. When DOE lost in court to the Natural Resources Defense Council, which was supported by South Carolina, Washington state, and Idaho, the department turned to Congress to modify the Nuclear Waste Policy Act.

In all, DOE oversees 100 million gal of radioactive waste in 250 underground tanks at DOE sites in Washington, South Carolina, Idaho, and New York.

The provision does not apply to the largest tank location, DOE's Hanford Site in Washington, whose congressional delegation opposed the measure. South Carolina officials were split.

The effort to modify the law was led by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. John M. Spratt Jr. (D-S.C.) directed the opposition. Spratt added provisions requiring Nuclear Regulatory Commission oversight and a National Academy of Sciences study.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. lawmakers consider bill to restart nuclear waste repository
Repository Planned For Weapons Waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court Orders Yucca Restart

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE