Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Vulcan Sells Chemicals to Oxy

Vulcan favors crushing rocks over supplying chlorine and caustic soda

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 18, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

NICE VIEW
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Vulcan
Vulcan's Geismar, La., complex is part of the sale to OxyChem.
Credit: Vulcan
Vulcan's Geismar, La., complex is part of the sale to OxyChem.

Vulcan Materials is exiting the chemicals business through the sale of Vulcan Chemicals to Occidental Chemical.

The sale includes chlor-alkali plants in Geismar, La.; Wichita, Kan.; and Port Edwards, Wis. It also includes Vulcan's hydrochlorocarbon (HCC)-240fa business and its chlor-alkali joint venture with Mitsui & Co. in Geismar.

For these assets, Vulcan will receive a cash payment estimated at $214 million. It will also receive two "earn-out" payments based on the performance of the businesses. One earn-out will be based on chlorine and caustic soda revenues minus costs such as natural gas. The other payment depends on volumes of HCC-240fa, a feedstock for a fluorocarbon made by Honeywell, sold through 2012.

Based on its projections of future business conditions--including a rosy outlook for chlor-alkali over the next several years--Vulcan estimates that the payments will total $145 million. OxyChem is also assuming responsibility for future environmental liabilities at the sites.

The deal will allow Vulcan to focus on its core business: supplying crushed stone to the construction industry. "Exiting the chemicals business will allow us to focus all of our resources into our construction materials business," CEO Donald M. James says.

Last year, Vulcan sold its water treatment and pulp and paper specialty chemicals business to Kemira.

The Vulcan plants have annual capacity for 815,000 tons of chlorine and 315,000 tons of ethylene dichloride (EDC). OxyChem's capacity is 3.1 million tons of chlorine and 1.5 million tons of EDC. According to data from consultancy SRI International, the deal will give OxyChem a 26% share of the U.S. chlorine market, making it second to Dow Chemical's 31%.

Completion of the transaction requires regulatory approval. The deal will also combine two of the largest caustic potash businesses in the U.S.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elementis mulls sale of chromium unit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay may sell soda ash business
Tronox sells soda ash unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE