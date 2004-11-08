Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

1,800 Chemical Compounds Predicted to Form in Hanford Tanks

November 8, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A potpourri of 1,800 chemical compounds were found to have formed or have the potential to form and be emitted as vapors from 177 underground storage tanks holding radioactive and chemical waste at the Department of Energy's Hanford Site in Washington state. A report by DOE contractor CH2M HILL identified and characterized 52 chemicals of particular concern and says current worker protective equipment is adequate for these chemicals. However, the report notes that for some 1,400 organic compounds that are likely to be present in the headspace above the tanks, no occupational exposure data exist. The study, the contractor notes, is a first-time effort to assess and characterize these tank wastes and is a work in progress. The study follows criticism by a watchdog group, the Government Accountability Project, that charged that workers had been made ill from exposure to the tank vapors. Subsequent follow-up examinations by DOE oversight panels urged that greater attention be paid to chemical emissions from the tanks, which hold 53 million gal of waste.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CSB completes 2 more stalled accident reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board to require accident reporting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hanford Tank Leaks Increase

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE