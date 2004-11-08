MacDiarmid Receives China's Friendship Award

Chemistry Nobel laureate Alan G. MacDiarmid was one of 84 foreign experts to receive China's Friendship Award on Sept. 28. The recipients were honored by Chinese Vice Premier Hui Liangyu at a ceremony in Beijing for their outstanding contributions to China's economic and social development.

MacDiarmid, Blanchard Professor of Chemistry in the University of Pennsylvania's School of Arts & Sciences and a winner of the 2000 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was honored for his work as chairman of the Alan G. MacDiarmid Institute at Jijin University in ChangChun, China, and as a professor in the university's chemistry department.

Born in Masterton, New Zealand, MacDiarmid received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of New Zealand and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin and the University of Cambridge. The author or coauthor of more than 600 research papers, MacDiarmid is also the James Von Her Distinguished Chair in Science & Technology and a professor of chemistry and physics at the University of Texas, Dallas.

SOCMA Announces Member Recognition Award Winners

The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (SOCMA) presented its 2004 member recognition award winners on Sept. 14 as part of the organization's Second Annual Corporate Excellence Conference. The following people received the awards, which recognize individuals for work on behalf of the organization and its members:

Margaret Walker of Dow won the 2004 Leadership Award for her work as chair of SOCMA's Responsible Care Task Force, which is responsible for developing a long-term plan for the association's mandatory environmental, health, safety, and security performance improvement program.

Stuart Needleman of Rhodia ChiRex won the 2004 Distinguished Service Award for his three years' work as chair of the Informex Committee, which develops and executes SOCMA's most popular trade show.

Rick Kane of Rhodia won the 2004 Advocate of the Year Award for his leadership as chair of the Employee & Process Safety Committee, as well as his work on issues related to security at chemical facilities and his outreach to the Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard, and other federal agencies.

Call For Proposals For Undergraduate Fellowships In Fluorine Chemistry

ACS's Division of Fluorine Chemistry is now collecting proposals for its Moissan Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships in Fluorine Chemistry, for research to be done in the summer of 2005. Intended to encourage an interest in fluorine chemistry among prospective graduate students, the program provides faculty $2,500 to pay for a student's salary during a 10-week program. In addition, a limited stipend will be available for students to present their research results at ACS-sponsored meetings.

Applications may be submitted by any faculty member conducting research in fluorine chemistry. The application should be no longer than five pages and should outline the specific research to be undertaken by the student, should present reasons for anticipating progress by the student during the allotted time, and should suggest how the program might encourage the student to pursue graduate work in fluorine chemistry. All applications must be signed by the applicant and must state that the faculty member has adequate facilities and sufficient additional funds to cover research expenses for the proposed research program.

Applications must be mailed in triplicate by Dec. 15 to Gerald B. Hammond, Department of Chemistry, University of Louisville, 2320 South Brook St., Louisville, KY 40292, or sent electronically as a Word document to gb.hammond@louisville.edu. No more than one award will be provided to an individual applicant per year.

Special Recognition

For his achievements in process chemistry, Joel Hawkins of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals will receive the 2004 Siegfried Medal. The prize includes an endowment of 10,000 Swiss francs (about $7,900) and was awarded on Oct. 14 at the University of Zurich. Hawkins' achievements include the development of new synthetic methodologies, physical organic evaluation of reaction mechanisms, and automation of process optimization, as exemplified in the development of an efficient synthesis of the therapeutic agent CP-195,543.

Siegfried S. Hecker, a senior fellow and former laboratory director at Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been selected to receive the American Nuclear Society's 2004 Seaborg Medal. Established in 1983, the award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding scientific or engineering research contributions to the development of peaceful uses of nuclear energy. An engraved medal will be officially presented at the society's winter meeting in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 16.

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) has awarded JoAnn S. Lighty , a professor of chemical engineering and former associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Engineering at the University of Utah, its 2004 SWE Distinguished Engineering Educator Award. Lighty was recognized for her dedication to the organization's goals and mission and for serving on numerous committees that address issues relevant to women in engineering.

Joel S. Miller , Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Utah, has received a 2004 state of Utah Governor's Medal for Science & Technology. The annual award is administered by the Utah Advisory Council on Science & Technology for distinguished achievement in science and technology. Miller was recognized for his work on materials exhibiting bulk ferromagnetism and on polymeric organic materials that are magnets.