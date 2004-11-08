Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Beauty Treatment

Roman-era cosmetic analyzed, re-created with modern materials

by CELIA HENRY
November 8, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

KEEPING UP APPEARANCES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © NATURE 2004
The analysis of the cream found in a Roman-era canister was used to prepare a synthetic version made with modern materials (inset).
Credit: © NATURE 2004
The analysis of the cream found in a Roman-era canister was used to prepare a synthetic version made with modern materials (inset).

A chemical analysis of an ancient cosmetic cream demonstrates that formulations used in earlier eras may have been quite sophisticated, even bearing some similarities to products used today. Biogeochemist Richard P. Evershed and his coworkers at the University of Bristol and the Museum of London in England report the composition of a white cream found in a tin canister dating to the middle of the second century. The artifact was discovered during the excavation of a Roman-era site in London [Nature, 432, 35 (2004)].

Using a variety of analytical techniques, Evershed and his colleagues determined that the main components were fatty acids (probably from cattle or sheep fat), starch, and stannic oxide (SnO2). Starch is still used in modern cosmetics to create a smooth, powdery texture. The stannic oxide makes the cream white and opaque. Because Roman women tried to achieve a fair complexion, the cream may have served as a foundation layer.

The "sophistication of the preparation" and "the apparent refining and mixing of ingredients to produce the desired effects" surprised Evershed. The absence of cholesterol and the presence of a cholesterol dehydration product suggest that the fat was heated, possibly as a method of bleaching it. In addition, he says that the survival of the starch was rather surprising from a chemical perspective because it's normally considered highly degradable during prolonged burial.

As a final test of the analysis, Evershed and his colleagues prepared a synthetic version of the cream by mixing together the deduced ingredients in the correct proportions. "What better way to test our hypotheses concerning the function of the material we had so carefully analyzed than to prepare it from modern ingredients?" he comments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New chemical analysis allows for less invasive dating of artwork
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Science reveals Rembrandt’s special paint recipe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Humans Used Beeswax As Long Ago As Neolithic Era, Study Finds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE