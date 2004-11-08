EPA Science Chief Resigns

The head of research and development at EPA announced his resignation on Nov. 3. J. Paul Gilman, who also serves as science adviser to the EPA administrator, has accepted a job in the private sector, an agency spokesman tells C&EN. Gilman will announce his new job in December, the spokesman adds. Gilman's last day at EPA will be Nov. 30. Appointed as EPA assistant administrator for R&D in 2002 by President George W. Bush, Gilman came to the agency from Celera Genomics, the Rockville, Md.-based company that participated in decoding the human genome. In his two-and-a-half years at EPA, Gilman has championed the development of computational toxicology. This emerging area combines genomics information with computational chemistry to speed up determinations about the toxicity of substances that have not undergone traditional laboratory tests (C&EN, June 3, 2002, page 28).
