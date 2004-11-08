Government & Policy Roundup

EPA has established the National Center for Computational Toxicology, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. The center will blend genomics data with computational techniques to study chemical toxicity, with the goal of rapidly evaluating the risks posed by chemicals (C&EN, Oct. 13, 2003, page 50).
The World Trade Organization reports that the number of measures, such as tariffs, that countries slap on dumped imports--goods sold below market value--declined to 52 in the first half of 2004 from 114 in the same period of 2003. Twelve of the 52 measures were on chemical imports, WTO says.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission shut down its online public documents library last month, citing terrorism concerns. The shutdown is temporary, NRC says, but no reopening date was given. Meanwhile, groups that use the unclassified library urge NRC to suspend reactor-licensing activities until access is restored.
The total funding needed by NASA to implement its exploration plan through 2020 may require $32 billion more than the agency currently projects, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Under its plan, NASA aims to return astronauts to the moon between 2015 and 2020. The plan also includes the return of the space shuttles--which have been grounded since Feb. 1, 2003--to flight in order to complete the International Space Station. The shuttle is next scheduled to fly in a May/June 2005 launch window.
