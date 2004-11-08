Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Government & Policy Roundup

November 8, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA has established the National Center for Computational Toxicology, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. The center will blend genomics data with computational techniques to study chemical toxicity, with the goal of rapidly evaluating the risks posed by chemicals (C&EN, Oct. 13, 2003, page 50).

  The World Trade Organization reports that the number of measures, such as tariffs, that countries slap on dumped imports--goods sold below market value--declined to 52 in the first half of 2004 from 114 in the same period of 2003. Twelve of the 52 measures were on chemical imports, WTO says.

  The Nuclear Regulatory Commission shut down its online public documents library last month, citing terrorism concerns. The shutdown is temporary, NRC says, but no reopening date was given. Meanwhile, groups that use the unclassified library urge NRC to suspend reactor-licensing activities until access is restored.

  The total funding needed by NASA to implement its exploration plan through 2020 may require $32 billion more than the agency currently projects, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Under its plan, NASA aims to return astronauts to the moon between 2015 and 2020. The plan also includes the return of the space shuttles--which have been grounded since Feb. 1, 2003--to flight in order to complete the International Space Station. The shuttle is next scheduled to fly in a May/June 2005 launch window.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE