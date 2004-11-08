Nanotech Council Launched

The Center for Biological & Environmental Nanotechnology at Rice University has set up the International Council on Nanotechnology (ICON) to assess, communicate, and reduce potential environmental and health risks associated with the field. ICON is a collaboration of academic, industry, regulatory, and nongovernmental interest groups and is funded through contributions from its industrial partners. Members of these groups gathered in Houston on Oct. 28 for ICON's first meeting. Numerous academics and industry partners have officially joined the council, but public interest groups, including Environmental Defense and the ETC Group, have not yet joined, although staff members did attend and participate in the meeting. The first task of ICON will be to develop standards for the field, including a terminology system for engineered nanoparticles. Other activities will include science and engineering research into the health and environmental impacts of engineered nanoparticles, social science research into public perception of this technology, and public communication and outreach.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter