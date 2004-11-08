All Sarin-filled Rockets Destroyed at Anniston

All sarin-filled rockets--nearly 43,000--plus two dozen sarin-filled warheads have been destroyed by incineration at the Army's Anniston, Ala., chemical agent disposal facility. The Anniston stockpile still includes tens of thousands of sarin-filled artillery shells and other weapons filled with the nerve agent VX or mustard agent. Destruction of the sarin-filled artillery shells is slated to begin in December. The Army expects to destroy all chemical weapons stored at Anniston over the next six years--several years past the 2007 deadline called for in the Chemical Weapons Convention. The U.S. is expected to ask for the five-year deadline extension allowed by the treaty. In a related matter, disposal of spray tanks filled with VX has resumed at the Army's Tooele, Utah, disposal facility. Destruction there was halted for more than a week to verify compliance with new federal air quality regulations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter