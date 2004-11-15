Advertisement

Policy

ACS PRFGrants for 2004 Announced

November 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 46
The ACS Board of Directors approved the recommendations of the ACS Petroleum Research Fund Advisory Board to award 443 grants, committing a total of more than $19.7 million for the regular ACS PRF grant programs in 2004. In addition, the board approved advisory board recommendations for 20 grants in three ACS PRF pilot grant programs, totaling more than $1.2 million. These pilot programs are supported by a special allocation authorized by the ACS Board.

In the regular grant programs, about 21% of the Type AC applications, 31% of the Type B applications, and 30% of the Type G (starter grant) applications were supported.

ACS PRF was established in 1944. ACS is required to "use all funds for advanced scientific education and fundamental research in the 'petroleum field,' which may include any field of pure science which may afford a basis for subsequent research directly connected with the petroleum field." All grant and administrative expenses are paid by the fund. No ACS dues money is used to support PRF; ACS PRF grant funding comes from an endowment (C&EN, June 18, 2001, page 45).

The complete list of ACS PRF grants approved in 2004 can be viewed and searched at http://www.cen-online.org/acsnews/pdf/2004acsprf.pdf.

Information and application materials for all programs can be obtained by contacting the Petroleum Research Fund, ACS, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; by calling (202) 872-4481; by e-mailing a request to prfinfo@acs.org; or by submitting a request through the ACS PRF website, http://chemistry.org/prf.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

