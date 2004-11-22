Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Ann Nalley Is 2005 ACS President-elect

Cameron University professor says election is 'greatest tribute'

by LINDA RABER
November 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 46
E . Ann Nalley, professor of chemistry at Cameron University, Lawton, Okla., is 2005 ACS president-elect. Nalley, who campaigned as a petition candidate, defeated F. Sherwood Rowland, Bren Research Professor of Chemistry & Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine, and Isiah M. Warner, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at Louisiana State University. Nalley will serve a three-year term (2005–07) as a member of the presidential succession.

Nalley was both exhilarated and overwhelmed when C&EN caught up with her two days after the results had been finalized. "I am so appreciative. My colleagues in chemistry have paid me the greatest tribute," she said. "To be walking in the footsteps of Linus Pauling, Glenn Seaborg, John Bailar, and Carl Marvel just blows my mind." All of those chemistry luminaries served as ACS president at some point in their careers.

Howard M. Peters of Peters, Verny, Jones & Schmitt, Palo Alto, Calif., also a petition candidate, was elected director-at-large, receiving more councilor votes than David F. Eaton of Light Insights, Wilmington, Del., or petition candidates Judith C. Giordan, a senior vice president at Visions in Education, Pittsburgh, and David N. Rahni, professor of chemistry at Pace University, Pleasantville, N.Y. Peters will serve on the ACS Board for three years (2005–07).

For 2005–07 District II director, incumbent Diane Grob Schmidt, R&D section head at Procter & Gamble, will retain her seat, having received more votes than Thomas H. Lane, a senior research scientist at Dow Corning.

[+]Enlarge
a Warner’s second-choice votes were added to the totals of the top two vote recipients, Nally and Rowland, per ACS bylaws. b Since no candidate received greater than 50% of the votes cast, the top two vote recipients, Bigham and Jones, will now be on the ballot in a runoff election.
a Warner’s second-choice votes were added to the totals of the top two vote recipients, Nally and Rowland, per ACS bylaws. b Since no candidate received greater than 50% of the votes cast, the top two vote recipients, Bigham and Jones, will now be on the ballot in a runoff election.

In the 2005–07 District IV director race, the top two vote recipients--Eric C. Bigham, manager of discovery R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, Research Triangle Park, N.C., and incumbent Paul R. Jones, professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas, Denton--will be in a runoff election, per ACS bylaws. Other candidates in the District IV race were Robert L. Lichter of Merrimack Consultants, Atlanta; and petition candidate John L. Massingill Jr., grant director at Southwest Texas State University, San Marcos.

ACS constitutional amendments related to electronic balloting were ratified. The vote was 18,329 for and 2,036 against.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

