Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Rail Shipment Limits Rejected

by Jeff Johnson
November 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

HAZMAT TRANSPORTATION

Legislation restricting rail shipments of explosive, flammable, or poisonous materials near Capitol Hill, the White House, and the National Mall failed to pass the Washington, D.C., city council last week. It would have been the first law to limit such shipments in the U.S.

The bill was opposed by railroad and chemical companies, the Department of Homeland Security, and others that say railroads are already rerouting hazardous shipments away from the downtown area during high terrorist alerts or when special events, such as the presidential inauguration, occur in the Capitol. Many residents, environmental groups, and others disagree, however, noting that tanker cars carrying ammonia, chlorine, and other hazardous cargoes travel within a few hundred feet of the Mall. The bill would have required shippers to reroute hazardous shipments or obtain permits if no practical alternative route exists, other than through the city center.

Although the bill fell short of passing, the debate is far from over. The D.C. Council has set a hearing for Nov. 22. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in April put together a work group of federal and city officials to study how to secure the Washington rail corridor.

TSA said the work group report will set a baseline for national policies on hazardous materials transport in high rail traffic areas. TSA officials add that a draft report is complete and near release.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Boosts Rail Safety Requirements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Railroad Seeks To Avoid Chlorine Cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate, House divide over shipping hazmats

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE