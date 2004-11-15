Chemical Rail Shipment Limits Rejected

HAZMAT TRANSPORTATION
Legislation restricting rail shipments of explosive, flammable, or poisonous materials near Capitol Hill, the White House, and the National Mall failed to pass the Washington, D.C., city council last week. It would have been the first law to limit such shipments in the U.S.
The bill was opposed by railroad and chemical companies, the Department of Homeland Security, and others that say railroads are already rerouting hazardous shipments away from the downtown area during high terrorist alerts or when special events, such as the presidential inauguration, occur in the Capitol. Many residents, environmental groups, and others disagree, however, noting that tanker cars carrying ammonia, chlorine, and other hazardous cargoes travel within a few hundred feet of the Mall. The bill would have required shippers to reroute hazardous shipments or obtain permits if no practical alternative route exists, other than through the city center.
Although the bill fell short of passing, the debate is far from over. The D.C. Council has set a hearing for Nov. 22. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in April put together a work group of federal and city officials to study how to secure the Washington rail corridor.
TSA said the work group report will set a baseline for national policies on hazardous materials transport in high rail traffic areas. TSA officials add that a draft report is complete and near release.
