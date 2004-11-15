EPA to Keep Homeland Security Research Center

EPA's National Homeland Security Research Center--set up in February 2003 and chartered only through October 2005--has been made permanent. Based in Cincinnati, the center will be restructured into three divisions: Threat & Consequence Assessment, Decontamination & Consequence Management, and Water Infrastructure Protection. Permanent staff will increase to 50 scientists, engineers, and support personnel. The center was originally chartered to produce methods, models, and guidance documents for first responders and policymakers to use in response to terrorist attacks. But presidential directives and requests for its expertise by the Department of Homeland Security have added to the center's responsibilities and led to the decision to make the center a permanent entity.
