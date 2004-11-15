Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Japanese Rebound

Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, and others post strong first-half results

by Jean-François Tremblay
November 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ASIA-PACIFIC

Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, and others post strong first-half results

Buoyed by strong domestic and regional demand, Japan's largest chemical companies improved their profits sharply in the first half of the fiscal year that ends March 31, 2005.

Brisk sales of flat-display materials and photoresists led to spectacular results at Sumitomo Chemical. The company tripled its net profit compared with a year ago by quadrupling operating income in electronic materials, returning to profitability in petrochemicals, doubling profits from fine chemicals, and improving its pharmaceuticals business.

At Mitsubishi Chemical, results from all of the company's businesses improved, but the advance was sharpest in petrochemicals, where operating income increased five times compared with last year's first half. Mitsubishi cites the strength of Chinese demand as the main reason for higher petrochemical margins.

Teijin's net income surged nearly 2.5 times, even though sales contracted slightly as a result of a business sale. Basic chemicals helped Asahi Kasei increase net income by 162%.

Long lagging, the profitability of Japanese chemical companies is now comparable to that of their Western counterparts. Sumitomo's net profit margin of 4.9% in the first half is only slightly behind the 6.1% profit margin reported by Dow Chemical in its latest quarter.

 

JAPANESE FIRST HALF
Earnings improve, most sharply at Sumitomo and Asahi
 SALESEARNINGSaCHANGE FROM 2003PROFIT MARGINb
 ($ MILLIONS)SALESEARNINGS20042003
Asahi Kasei$5,982.5$244.012.5%161.5%4.1%1.8%
Dainippon4,441.037.81.637.90.90.6
JSR1,329.9123.310.6&#173;2.49.310.5
Mitsubishi 9,428.3223.410.423.32.42.1
Sumitomo 5,621.4277.210.0186.84.91.9
Teijin3,937.2128.3&#173;2.2139.63.31.3
Toray5,224.3179.57.780.73.42.0

NOTE: Monetary figures were calculated at a rate of $1.00 = 110.20 yen. a After-tax earnings. b After-tax earnings as a percentage of sales.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE