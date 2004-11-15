Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

November 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 46
Each year, the ACS Society Committee on Education selects student affiliate chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention.

For the 2003–04 academic year, 27 outstanding, 47 commendable, and 91 honorable mention awards will be presented on March 13, 2005, during the ACS national meeting in San Diego. For the outstanding chapter category, the institutions, chapter presidents, and faculty advisers are listed below, in that order. Commendable and honorable mention chapters are listed in C&EN Online at http://www.cen-online.org/acsnews/pdf/chapters.pdf. Also listed there are chapters that will be recognized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute as "green chapters" for successfully completing green chemistry activities.

Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Simone Morgan; George Fisher

California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Josette Descalso; Charles Millner and Laurie Starkey

Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Diana Crossan; Sharyl Majorski-Briggs

Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Andrew Hower and Joseph Winans; Theodore Weismann and Paul Johnson

Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Bryan Sears; Michele Davis

Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Steven Griffen; Bob Byrne and Matthew Johll

InterAmerican U of Puerto Rico, San Juan; Christian Cruz; Izander R. Lozado

Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Elizabeth Clem; Ralph Layland and Peter Vahjen

Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; Ronald Hunter; Nancy C. Dopke and Arthur Salido

U of Oregon, Eugene; Emily May; David R. Sullivan

U of Pittsburgh; Gregg P. Kotchey and Matt Lockett; George C. Bandik

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Steven Scott; Ping Y. Furlan and Diana Browning

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Solimar Cruz; Maiella Ramos

U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Dionne Hernández; Juan Suárez

U of Puerto Rico, Rio Píedras; Barbara M. Ramírez; Ingrid Montes

Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Megan Gordon; Stephen O'Shea

Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Andrea Minei; Linda Farber

Salt Lake Community C, Salt Lake City; Barbara Roper; Ron Valcarce and Peter Iles

Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Susan Gillenberger; Susan Yochum

Southwest Minnesota State U, Marshall; Jennifer Sexton; Jay Brown and Lee Sanow

Tarleton State U, Stephenville, Texas; Regina Oliver; Arthur A. Low and Howard Nance

U of Tennessee, Martin; Rebekah Kirkpatrick and Minesh Patel; S. K. Airee

Texarkana C, Texas; Mechelle Kvarda; Mike Buttram and Patti Harman

U of Toledo, Ohio; Jennifer Kalisz; Julie Mosher and Daniel Stasko

Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Amy Payeur; Mary Carroll and Michael Hagerman

Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Megan Ellis; Charles M. Baldwin and Randy Johnston

Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Joni Stuart; Mike Adams and Victor Giannamore

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

