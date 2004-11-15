Outstanding Student Affiliate Chapters

Each year, the ACS Society Committee on Education selects student affiliate chapters to receive special recognition on the basis of their programs and activities as described in their annual reports. Awards are classified as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention.
For the 2003–04 academic year, 27 outstanding, 47 commendable, and 91 honorable mention awards will be presented on March 13, 2005, during the ACS national meeting in San Diego. For the outstanding chapter category, the institutions, chapter presidents, and faculty advisers are listed below, in that order. Commendable and honorable mention chapters are listed in C&EN Online at http://www.cen-online.org/acsnews/pdf/chapters.pdf. Also listed there are chapters that will be recognized by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute as "green chapters" for successfully completing green chemistry activities.
Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Simone Morgan; George Fisher
California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Josette Descalso; Charles Millner and Laurie Starkey
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Diana Crossan; Sharyl Majorski-Briggs
Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Andrew Hower and Joseph Winans; Theodore Weismann and Paul Johnson
Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Bryan Sears; Michele Davis
Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Steven Griffen; Bob Byrne and Matthew Johll
InterAmerican U of Puerto Rico, San Juan; Christian Cruz; Izander R. Lozado
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Elizabeth Clem; Ralph Layland and Peter Vahjen
Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; Ronald Hunter; Nancy C. Dopke and Arthur Salido
U of Oregon, Eugene; Emily May; David R. Sullivan
U of Pittsburgh; Gregg P. Kotchey and Matt Lockett; George C. Bandik
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Steven Scott; Ping Y. Furlan and Diana Browning
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Solimar Cruz; Maiella Ramos
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Dionne Hernández; Juan Suárez
U of Puerto Rico, Rio Píedras; Barbara M. Ramírez; Ingrid Montes
Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Megan Gordon; Stephen O'Shea
Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Andrea Minei; Linda Farber
Salt Lake Community C, Salt Lake City; Barbara Roper; Ron Valcarce and Peter Iles
Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Susan Gillenberger; Susan Yochum
Southwest Minnesota State U, Marshall; Jennifer Sexton; Jay Brown and Lee Sanow
Tarleton State U, Stephenville, Texas; Regina Oliver; Arthur A. Low and Howard Nance
U of Tennessee, Martin; Rebekah Kirkpatrick and Minesh Patel; S. K. Airee
Texarkana C, Texas; Mechelle Kvarda; Mike Buttram and Patti Harman
U of Toledo, Ohio; Jennifer Kalisz; Julie Mosher and Daniel Stasko
Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Amy Payeur; Mary Carroll and Michael Hagerman
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Megan Ellis; Charles M. Baldwin and Randy Johnston
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Joni Stuart; Mike Adams and Victor Giannamore
