Obituaries

Paul H. Cardwell, former director of research for Deepsea Ventures, died on May 11 at the age of 91.

Born in Lapeer County, Mich., Cardwell received a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in 1941. He then began a career at Dow Chemical, first in Tulsa, Okla., and then in Midland, Mich., eventually becoming assistant manager of instrument management.

In 1968, Cardwell left Dow to join Deepsea Ventures in Hayes, Va., and pursue his interest in ocean mining. He held dozens of patents and was an active member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Cardwell was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie. He is survived by four children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Joined ACS in 1937; emeritus member.

Gérard Mégie, chairman of the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) in Paris, died on June 5 at the age of 58.

A native of Paris, Mégie graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in 1965 and received a Ph.D. in science in 1976. From 1974 to 1988, he served as CNRS research director. In 1988, he took a position as professor at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, and in 1989 he became the scientific director of the department of earth sciences and sciences of the universe in the Research & Doctoral Studies division of the French Ministry of Education. He became CNRS chairman in November 2000.

Mégie's research into the physics and chemistry of Earth's atmosphere led him to play an essential role in the study of stratospheric ozone. The bulk of his work dealt with developing original methods for measuring atmospheric variables by laser probe, modeling the natural variability of ozone, and determining how ozone is influenced by human activities. He also worked on the links between changes in the chemical composition of the atmosphere and problems related to climate change. Mégie was the author of more than 240 scientific publications and two books on stratospheric ozone.

Mégie made important contributions to the structuring of environmental and space research in France and to international ozone research. Among his many scientific posts, he chaired the International Ozone Committee of the International Council for Science from 1988 to 1996, the Earth Observation Committee of the European Space Agency from 1994 to 1999, and the Stratosphere Scientific Committee of the European Commission from 1989 to 2004.

Mégie earned several honors for his work, including the 1991 Grand Prix of the International Union of Air Pollution Prevention & Environmental Protection Associations, the 2001 Grand Prix of the French Atomic Energy Commission of the French Academy of Sciences, and the 2004 Alfred Wegener Medal of the European Geosciences Union.

M. Lynne Neufeld, former executive director of NFAIS (formerly known as the National Federation of Abstracting & Information Services), died in an automobile accident on May 2 at the age of 64.

Born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, Neufeld graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alberta with a B.S. in chemistry and was the recipient of the Lieutenant-Governor's Gold Medal in Science. She went on to earn an M.S. degree in information science from Drexel University, in Philadelphia.

Neufeld took over as NFAIS executive director in 1979. During her tenure, she put an emphasis on expanding the organization's membership and raising NFAIS's visibility within the information community through research, seminars, and liaisons with related organizations. Between 1979 and 1985, the association's membership grew by 18%.

Neufeld also wrote and edited many NFAIS publications, including the first and second editions of the "Abstract and Indexing Career Guide" and "Abstracting and Indexing Services in Perspective: Miles Conrad Memorial Lectures 1969– 1983."

Prior to joining NFAIS, Neufeld was deputy group manager for the Information Storage & Retrieval Group at Calculon Corp. (formerly Auerbach Associates) and director of library operations at the Institute for Scientific Information (now Thomson Scientific).

Neufeld is survived by her husband, Gordon; a son; a daughter; and two grandchildren.

Ludwig Rebenfeld, former president and director of the Textile Research Institute (TRI), died on May 26 at the age of 76.

Rebenfeld was a world-renowned expert in fiber structure and properties. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Lowell (now part of the University of Massachusetts) in 1951 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Princeton University in 1955.

While a graduate student at Princeton, Rebenfeld joined TRI as a research fellow, later becoming associate research director in 1960, vice president of education and research in 1966, and finally president and director from 1971 to 1993.

Rebenfeld was editor of Textile Research Journal, a position he held until his death. In addition, he served as an assistant instructor in the chemistry department at Lowell from 1949 to 1951, and as a visiting lecturer in the department of chemical engineering at Princeton from 1964 to 2002.

Rebenfeld was active as a leader in a number of professional organizations. His roles included secretary-treasurer of the Fiber Society from 1962 to 1984, president of the National Council of Textile Education from 1969 to 1971, chairman of the board of the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science (now Philadelphia University) from 1974 to 1979, and member of the Army Science & Technology Board of the National Research Council from 1980 to 1982.

Rebenfeld was also a member of the American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC), the Association of Research Directors, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Sigma Xi, the Society of Plastics Engineers, and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Rebenfeld earned many awards and honors during his career. In 1968, he won the Fiber Society Award for Distinguished Achievement in Basic or Applied Fiber Science, followed by the 1974 Harold DeWitt Smith Medal from ASTM and the 1987 Olney Medal from AATCC. He also received an honorary doctorate of textile science from Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science in 1980. Joined ACS in 1952; emeritus member.