Skirting the Transition State

[+]Enlarge Credit: SCIENCE 2004

Now nearly three-quarters of a century old, transition-state theory dominates how chemists think about the way chemical reactions proceed. The theory suggests that reactants are separated from products by a critical chemical configuration--the transition state--that defines the reaction's rate. But in certain cases, "a chemical reaction can proceed via a path that completely bypasses that reaction's transition state," says Joel M. Bowman, a theoretical chemist at Emory University, Atlanta.

Bowman bases that suggestion on recent work he's published with physical chemist Arthur G. Suits of Wayne State University, Detroit. Using high-powered computational work and detailed experimental studies, their team has demonstrated that photoexcited formaldehyde (H 2 CO) can decompose to H 2 and carbon monoxide via a path that skirts that reaction's well-established transition state entirely [Science, published online Oct. 21, http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1104386]. Because "there's nothing special about formaldehyde," Suits suggests that such transition-state-skirting pathways may not be at all unusual.

"Do these observations turn transition-state theory on its ear? I don't think so. But they do point out a key limitation of what is an old but very robust theory," comments physical chemist C. Bradley Moore, who is Northwestern University's vice president for research.

Formaldehyde decomposition has long been a model system for those studying transition-state theory because the reaction is simple enough to treat with high-level theoretical models, and the products are easily detectable. During the 1980s and early 1990s, Moore and his coworkers characterized the dynamics of formaldehyde decomposition in great depth. In particular, his lab showed that the reaction proceeds through a skewed, high-energy transition state in which both hydrogen atoms are on the same side of the CO. The neighboring hydrogen atoms then react to give H 2 , which bounces away, leaving CO behind.

TO GLEAN an even more detailed picture of this model reaction, Suits used a high-resolution ion-imaging technique to determine the rotational and vibrational energies of the H 2 and CO resulting from the decomposition of photoexcited formaldehyde. His detailed measurements revealed that decomposition proceeds through two distinct pathways, each of which gives rise to products with different rotational and vibrational signatures: The dominant pathway goes through the reaction's well-defined transition state and yields rotationally excited CO and H 2 with little vibrational energy. Another pathway--the existence of which Moore had suggested but never was able to prove--produces CO with little rotational energy and highly vibrationally excited H 2 .

[+]Enlarge Credit: © SCIENCE 2004

To probe the nature of this second, unusual pathway, Suits turned to theoreticians. Using a brand-new global potential-energy surface for H 2 CO developed in collaboration with Lawrence B. Harding of Argonne National Laboratory, Bowman and coworkers performed high-level calculations to create a movie of this second pathway. The movie reveals that one of H 2 CO's hydrogen atoms breaks off and roams around before bumping into the second hydrogen atom and forming H 2 . At no point in this second pathway does the reaction go through its transition state, Bowman notes. At sufficiently high energy, as much as a third of the decomposing H 2 CO molecules go through this pathway, he estimates.

It remains to be seen how common it is for reactions to skirt their transition state. "It may not be that unusual," Suits suggests. He points out that because hydrogen is so lightweight, it's the atom most likely to do the roaming required to sidestep the transition state. Such a roaming hydrogen may well be able to react with an atom other than hydrogen, but reactions that eliminate H 2 may be the most common examples, he admits.