April 22, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 12

Synthetic biology firms promised a low-carbon industry, but so far they haven’t delivered

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 12
Quote of the Week

“We need to take a quantum leap to something that is absolutely, incredibly abundant and sustainable. The solution is calcium.”

Ian D. Hosein, chemical engineer, Syracuse University

Biobased Chemicals

Biomanufacturing isn’t cleaning up chemicals

Synthetic biology firms promised a low-carbon industry, but so far they haven’t delivered

Why some researchers think calcium is the future of batteries

Rechargeable versions of these low-cost power sources can be made today, but commercialization remains far down the road

What is ball lightning, a reality or myth?

The mysterious phenomenon has been reported for centuries. Are scientists any closer to figuring it out?

  • Pollution

    World policymakers trudge tough road as they reconvene in Ottawa for the fourth UN plastics meeting

    Negotiators have had a particularly hard time with the plastics treaty. But how do UN treaties work, and how can this one move forward?

  • Materials

    Scientists take a swing at baseball uniforms’ sweat stain issue

    Performance sports fabrics are complicated, with complex manufacturing chains

  • ACS News

    Nobel Prize–awarding institution receives an ACS HIST award plaque honoring the discovery of nuclear fission

    The award recognizes the groundbreaking research that enabled nuclear power and the Manhattan Project

Science Concentrates

Materials

Scientists take a swing at baseball uniforms’ sweat stain issue

Performance sports fabrics are complicated, with complex manufacturing chains

Business & Policy Concentrates

Chemistry lessons from kids’ books and sneakers

 

