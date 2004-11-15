Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

USNC/IUPAC Young Observer Program

November 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. National committee for the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry is offering travel grants to outstanding young U.S. scientists and engineers, under the age of 45, with interests and expertise related to the working groups of IUPAC to participate in the 40th IUPAC Congress in Beijing, China, Aug. 14&#150;19, 2005. This program provides an excellent opportunity to support international efforts for young scientists and engineers, gain knowledge of IUPAC, develop an international network of scientists and engineers, and represent U.S. colleagues in the chemical sciences. The application deadline is Jan. 15, 2005.

Successful candidates must demonstrate the following criteria in order to be considered:

Be a U.S. scientist or engineer under the age of 45 and be active in chemical or chemical engineering research in academia, government, or industry, with at least five years' independent research experience past the Ph.D./postdoctoral level.

Have specific interest in one or more of the scheduled committee meetings of the general assembly or one or more of the technical sessions at the IUPAC Congress in Beijing.

Have carried out some collaborative work with scientists in laboratories outside of the U.S. or be interested in building such collaborative interactions.

Have an interest in continuing activities through the IUPAC organization.

USNC/IUPAC will be providing travel grants of $2,000 to successful candidates. Applications and more information can be found on the USNC/IUPAC website at http://www7.nationalacademies.org/usnc-iupac.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE