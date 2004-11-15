USNC/IUPAC Young Observer Program

The U.S. National committee for the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry is offering travel grants to outstanding young U.S. scientists and engineers, under the age of 45, with interests and expertise related to the working groups of IUPAC to participate in the 40th IUPAC Congress in Beijing, China, Aug. 14–19, 2005. This program provides an excellent opportunity to support international efforts for young scientists and engineers, gain knowledge of IUPAC, develop an international network of scientists and engineers, and represent U.S. colleagues in the chemical sciences. The application deadline is Jan. 15, 2005.
Successful candidates must demonstrate the following criteria in order to be considered:
Be a U.S. scientist or engineer under the age of 45 and be active in chemical or chemical engineering research in academia, government, or industry, with at least five years' independent research experience past the Ph.D./postdoctoral level.
Have specific interest in one or more of the scheduled committee meetings of the general assembly or one or more of the technical sessions at the IUPAC Congress in Beijing.
Have carried out some collaborative work with scientists in laboratories outside of the U.S. or be interested in building such collaborative interactions.
Have an interest in continuing activities through the IUPAC organization.
USNC/IUPAC will be providing travel grants of $2,000 to successful candidates. Applications and more information can be found on the USNC/IUPAC website at http://www7.nationalacademies.org/usnc-iupac.
