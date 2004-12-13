Advertisement

People

Board Sets Agenda for Coming Year

Directors approve 2005 budget, reelect Burke as chair, designate landmark

by Rudy M. Baum
December 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 50
At its meeting on Dec. 3&#150;5 in Arlington, Va., the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2005 budget with revenues of $442 million and a net contribution of $2.58 million. The board also approved a 2005 capital budget of $30.1 million. The board reelected James D. Burke as its chair and designated a new National Historic Chemical Landmark.

This is the second year for Burke as board chair. He is an at-large director serving his second term on the board. Burke is retired from Rohm and Haas. The board elected C. Gordon McCarty, adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort, to the board executive committee for a two-year term, and Anne T. O'Brien, retired from Wyeth-Ayerst Research, to a one-year term.

ACS is expected to end 2004 with a net contribution from operations of $3.14 million, which is $1.67 million favorable to the approved budget. Both Chemical Abstracts Service and the journals program of the Publications Division expect to turn in very strong financial performances in 2004. Continued careful control of costs across ACS is also contributing to the favorable financial performance of the society in 2004.

The board established a new National Historic Chemical Landmark recognizing the development of the "Columbia" dry-cell battery by the National Carbon Co., the predecessor of the Eveready Battery Co. The board approved the recommendation of the Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations to give the 2005 ACS Public Service Award to Sens. Pete V. Domenici (R-N.M.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

In addition, the board approved the reappointment of the editors of four ACS journals: Richard Eisenberg at Inorganic Chemistry, Timothy P. Lodge at Macromolecules, Kenneth N. Marsh at the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data, and Royce W. Murray at Analytical Chemistry.

ACS BOARD 2005

 

CHAIR
James D. Burke, director-at-largea


EX-OFFICIO DIRECTORS
William F. Carroll Jr., presidenta E. Ann Nalley, president-electa Charles P. Casey, immediate past presidenta Madeleine Jacobs, executive directora

DISTRICT DIRECTORS
Anne T. O’Briena, District I Diane Grob Schmidtb, District II Madeleine M. Joullié, District III Judith L. Benham, District V Stanley H. Pine, District VI

DIRECTORS-AT-LARGE
Dennis Chamot Nancy B. Jackson C. Gordon McCartyb Howard M. Peters Kent J. Voorhees
a Executive committee member. b Two-year term on executive committee. NOTE: The District IV director will be decided in a run-off election between incumbent Paul R. Jones and Eric C. Bigham (C&EN, Nov. 22, page 16).

