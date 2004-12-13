EPA Would Limit Pbdes

Companies would have to notify EPA before they manufacture or import six polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) as of Jan. 1, 2005, under a Dec. 6 proposal. EPA moved toward regulating these PBDEs, which have four to nine bromines, as Great Lakes Chemical, the sole U.S. manufacturer of PBDEs, voluntarily phases out production of the penta- and octa-BDE flame retardants by Dec. 31. Commercial products based on penta-BDE and octa-BDE also contain congeners with higher and lower numbers of bromines. EPA's proposal would allow the agency to evaluate intended new uses of the six PBDEs and, if needed, limit or ban those uses before they start. Several PBDEs have been found in people and wildlife and are linked to problems in the liver, thyroid, and development of the nervous system. EPA's action would not affect deca-BDE, which is not included in the voluntary phaseout.