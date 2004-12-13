Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Having Their Say

Staff scientists at NIH will meet with bosses on ethics oversight

by Susan R. Morrissey
December 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Kington
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH PHOTO
Credit: NIH PHOTO

ETHICS

As NIH moves forward with policies to address concerns about employee conflicts of interest, many intramural scientists are taking issue with these actions. The scientists are upset because they believe that they were not given an opportunity to provide input to agency officials while these officials developed policies directly affecting staff scientists.

NIH Deputy Director Raynard S. Kington discussed the situation at a meeting of the agency's Advisory Committee to the Director (ACD) on Dec. 3. He noted that he and NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni had met with a large group of concerned intramural scientists a couple of days prior to the ACD meeting.

"We recognized that we didn't do as good of a job as we should have at integrating intramural scientists into the policy-making process," Kington said. He told the committee that a working group is being set up with these scientists to allow them additional input. The date of the meeting was not available at press time, but it is expected to be this month.

This action comes a month after a group of more than 170 staff scientists sent a letter to Zerhouni protesting the agency's proposed one-year moratorium on all outside consulting by NIH employees (C&EN, Oct. 4, page 7). This proposed policy has to be approved by the Office of Government Ethics before it goes into effect--an action that is expected to take place in the next few weeks, according to Kington.

"In all fairness, this has been a fast-moving train, and we have been trying to do what is best for the agency and the broader scientific community," Kington explained. "We can do a better job, and we will do a better job."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH scientific integrity plan is fundamentally flawed, says public employee group
Progress Made On Integrity Policies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Specter Speaks Up On Public Access

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE