Academe

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

Tempe

Michael F. Thorpe has joined the university as foundation professor to set up a new group in biophysics theory, specializing in studying the relationships between flexibility and function in biomolecules. He holds joint appointments in the departments of physics and astronomy and of chemistry and biochemistry, as well as in the Arizona Biodesign Institute. Thorpe has a B.Sc. in physics from the University of Manchester, in England, and a D.Phil. and a D.Sc. in theoretical physics from the University of Oxford.

KOREA ADVANCED INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Daejeon, South Korea

David G. Churchill, who specializes in organometallic and coordination chemistry, has been appointed assistant professor of chemistry. From 2002 to 2004, Churchill served as a postdoctoral research associate at the University of California, Berkeley. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the State University of New York, Buffalo, and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Columbia University.

UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS

Amherst

Michael F. Malone, who is the Ronnie & Eugene M. Isenberg Professor of Engineering, has been named dean of the university's College of Engineering. He has taught and conducted research at the university for more than two decades, serving as head of the chemical engineering department from 1997 to 2002. Malone received a B.S. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from UMass, Amherst.

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Nashville

Gary A. Sulikowski has joined the university as a professor of chemistry and a member of the Vanderbilt Institute of Chemical Biology. Previously a professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, he is interested in synthetic strategies and methods, biomimetic synthesis, and drug development. Sulikowski holds a B.S. in chemistry from Wayne State University, Detroit, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Business

NATIONAL STARCH & CHEMICAL

Bridgewater, N.J.

There are two new appointments in National Starch Personal Care.

Doreen Howard, who was previously technical service supervisor for hairstyling products at the company's European development laboratory, has started as senior technical service supervisor. Howard joined National Starch in 1996. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., and an M.S. in applied chemistry from New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark.

Jennifer Moore has been named senior technical services chemist in the skin care technical services group. Since coming to National Starch in 2002, she has served as technical services chemist for the Asia-Pacific region. Moore earned both a B.S. and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Maryland.

OTHER COMPANIES

Steadman Harrison has been appointed senior research director and executive director of R&D at Piedmont Research Center, the preclinical cancer research division of PPD, Wilmington, N.C. Before joining Piedmont, Harrison worked as executive director of experimental medicine and of business development at EMD Pharmaceuticals. He graduated with a B.S. in chemistry from Mississippi State University, and he earned an M.S. in organic chemistry and a doctorate in pharmacology from Indiana University.

Alan F. Joslyn has joined Penwest Pharmaceuticals, Danbury, Conn., as senior vice president of R&D, leaving his position as vice president for internal medicine at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D. Beginning in 1995, he held leadership roles in global drug development at J&J's Janssen Research Foundation. Joslyn earned a B.A. in biology, a B.S. in medicinal chemistry, and a Ph.D. in biochemical pharmacology, all from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

Kenneth Y. Lo has joined Ranbaxy Inc., Princeton, N.J., as counsel for intellectual property. Lo was previously associated with several law firms in Washington, D.C. He earned a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Victoria, in British Columbia; a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Florida; and a J.D. from American University Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C.

Byron H. Long has joined Cetek Corp., Marlborough, Mass., as director of oncology research. He comes from the Pharmaceutical Research Institute of Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was senior principal scientist in oncology biology. Before moving to Bristol-Myers, Long worked as an assistant professor of pharmacology at Baylor College of Medicine and as a scientific consultant for Bristol-Myers. He earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Northwestern University Medical School.

William Murrell has been named vice president of urethanes at Crompton Corp., Middlebury, Conn. He will also oversee the company's oleochemicals business segment. Murrell has worked at American Can Co., AlliedSignal, and Witco. Most recently, he was vice president of olefins and styrenics for Crompton, following the 1999 merger of Crompton & Knowles and Witco. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

Jorge Nogueira has been promoted from head of sales and business development to senior vice president of consumer health at Rhodia Pharma Solutions, Cranbury, N.J. He has also been in charge of perfumery and specialties, North American organic intermediates, and South American specialty chemicals. Nogueira earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Buenos Aires and an M.B.A. from CEDEP Fontainebleau, in France.

David Walshaw has joined Codexis, Redwood City, Calif., as head of production planning and supply-chain management. He comes from Avecia, where he was most recently general manager for early-phase development. He is a graduate of the Royal Society of Chemistry through study at the University of Huddersfield, in England.

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller .

Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.