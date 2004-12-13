Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

People

by Deanna Miller
December 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Academe

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
Tempe

Michael F. Thorpe has joined the university as foundation professor to set up a new group in biophysics theory, specializing in studying the relationships between flexibility and function in biomolecules. He holds joint appointments in the departments of physics and astronomy and of chemistry and biochemistry, as well as in the Arizona Biodesign Institute. Thorpe has a B.Sc. in physics from the University of Manchester, in England, and a D.Phil. and a D.Sc. in theoretical physics from the University of Oxford.

KOREA ADVANCED INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Daejeon, South Korea

David G. Churchill, who specializes in organometallic and coordination chemistry, has been appointed assistant professor of chemistry. From 2002 to 2004, Churchill served as a postdoctoral research associate at the University of California, Berkeley. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the State University of New York, Buffalo, and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Columbia University.

UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS
Amherst

Michael F. Malone, who is the Ronnie & Eugene M. Isenberg Professor of Engineering, has been named dean of the university's College of Engineering. He has taught and conducted research at the university for more than two decades, serving as head of the chemical engineering department from 1997 to 2002. Malone received a B.S. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from UMass, Amherst.

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Nashville

Gary A. Sulikowski has joined the university as a professor of chemistry and a member of the Vanderbilt Institute of Chemical Biology. Previously a professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, he is interested in synthetic strategies and methods, biomimetic synthesis, and drug development. Sulikowski holds a B.S. in chemistry from Wayne State University, Detroit, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Business

NATIONAL STARCH & CHEMICAL
Bridgewater, N.J.

There are two new appointments in National Starch Personal Care.

Doreen Howard, who was previously technical service supervisor for hairstyling products at the company's European development laboratory, has started as senior technical service supervisor. Howard joined National Starch in 1996. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., and an M.S. in applied chemistry from New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark.

Jennifer Moore has been named senior technical services chemist in the skin care technical services group. Since coming to National Starch in 2002, she has served as technical services chemist for the Asia-Pacific region. Moore earned both a B.S. and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Maryland.

OTHER COMPANIES

Steadman Harrison has been appointed senior research director and executive director of R&D at Piedmont Research Center, the preclinical cancer research division of PPD, Wilmington, N.C. Before joining Piedmont, Harrison worked as executive director of experimental medicine and of business development at EMD Pharmaceuticals. He graduated with a B.S. in chemistry from Mississippi State University, and he earned an M.S. in organic chemistry and a doctorate in pharmacology from Indiana University.

Alan F. Joslyn has joined Penwest Pharmaceuticals, Danbury, Conn., as senior vice president of R&D, leaving his position as vice president for internal medicine at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D. Beginning in 1995, he held leadership roles in global drug development at J&J's Janssen Research Foundation. Joslyn earned a B.A. in biology, a B.S. in medicinal chemistry, and a Ph.D. in biochemical pharmacology, all from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

Kenneth Y. Lo has joined Ranbaxy Inc., Princeton, N.J., as counsel for intellectual property. Lo was previously associated with several law firms in Washington, D.C. He earned a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Victoria, in British Columbia; a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Florida; and a J.D. from American University Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C.

Byron H. Long has joined Cetek Corp., Marlborough, Mass., as director of oncology research. He comes from the Pharmaceutical Research Institute of Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was senior principal scientist in oncology biology. Before moving to Bristol-Myers, Long worked as an assistant professor of pharmacology at Baylor College of Medicine and as a scientific consultant for Bristol-Myers. He earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Northwestern University Medical School.

William Murrell has been named vice president of urethanes at Crompton Corp., Middlebury, Conn. He will also oversee the company's oleochemicals business segment. Murrell has worked at American Can Co., AlliedSignal, and Witco. Most recently, he was vice president of olefins and styrenics for Crompton, following the 1999 merger of Crompton & Knowles and Witco. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

Nogueira
[+]Enlarge

Jorge Nogueira has been promoted from head of sales and business development to senior vice president of consumer health at Rhodia Pharma Solutions, Cranbury, N.J. He has also been in charge of perfumery and specialties, North American organic intermediates, and South American specialty chemicals. Nogueira earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Buenos Aires and an M.B.A. from CEDEP Fontainebleau, in France.

David Walshaw has joined Codexis, Redwood City, Calif., as head of production planning and supply-chain management. He comes from Avecia, where he was most recently general manager for early-phase development. He is a graduate of the Royal Society of Chemistry through study at the University of Huddersfield, in England.

 

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller.
Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Promotions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
People
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
People

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE